MUIC Signs MOU with English Program Schools

Mahidol University International College (MUIC) signed with more than 20 leading high schools in Thailand a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the MUIC Excellence Entrance Track (MEET) Program.

Assoc. Prof. Phitaya Charupoonphol, MUIC Dean, signed on behalf of MUIC during a ceremony held on September 7, 2018 at Charinyarasmi Hall, Adithayatorn Building, MUIC.

Under the MEET Program, selected high schools are given an admission quota for qualified and deserving students. The memorandum also allows for English development opportunities and other projects in the future.