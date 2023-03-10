เผยตราสัญลักษณ์ งานฉลองพระชนมายุ 8 รอบ ‘สมเด็จพระสังฆราช’ พร้อมคำอธิบาย

จากกรณีที่ รัฐบาล โดย พล.อ.ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา นายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงกลาโหม ในฐานะ ประธานการประชุมคณะกรรมการอำนวยการจัดงานฉลองพระชนมายุ 8 รอบ สมเด็จพระอริยวงศาคตญาณ สมเด็จพระสังฆราช สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก ครั้งที่ 1/2566 มีมติรับทราบการจัดงานฉลองพระชนมายุ 8 รอบ สมเด็จพระอริยวงศาคตญาณ สมเด็จพระสังฆราช สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก 26 มิถุนายน 2566 โดยจะมีพิธีการวันที่ 25-26 มิถุนายน 2566 นั้น

เมื่อวันที่ 10 มีนาคม สำนักงานเลขานุการสมเด็จพระสังฆราช ออกคำอธิบายตราสัญลักษณ์

งานฉลองพระชนมายุ 8 รอบ สมเด็จพระอริยวงศาคตญาณ สมเด็จพระสังฆราช สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก 26 มิถุนายน พุทธศักราช 2566 เป็นภาษาไทยและภาษาอังกฤษ

ความว่า อักษรพระนาม ออป ของสมเด็จพระอริยวงศาคตญาณ (อมฺพรมหาเถร) สมเด็จพระสังฆราช สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก ภายใต้เศวตฉัตรสามชั้นห้อยอุบะจำปาทองตามพระอิสริยยศ ประดิษฐานในกรอบ ลักษณะอย่างเสาศิลาหลักมหาสีมา สื่อความหมายว่า ทรงเป็นหลักชัยแห่งพุทธจักรไทย และทรงเป็นเจ้าอาวาส วัดราชบพิธสถิตมหาสีมาราม

พื้นสีแดง หมายถึงวันอาทิตย์ซึ่งเป็นวันประสูติ มีเลข ๙๖ แสดงพระชนมายุ ผูกผสานเป็นลวดลายแวดล้อมด้วยดอกปทุมขาว ๘ ดอก หมายถึงพระจริยวัตรอันงามบริสุทธิ์ตลอด ๘ รอบพระนักษัตร รองรับด้วยแพรแถบสีชมพูซึ่งเป็นสีเดชแห่งพระชนมวาร และแสดงถึงพระฐานะเจ้าอาวาสพระอาราม ประจำรัชกาลพระบาทสมเด็จพระจุลจอมเกล้าเจ้าอยู่หัว

หลังผืนแพรเป็นสีเหลืองหมายถึงตำแหน่ง สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก และเป็นสีอายุแห่งพระชนมวาร บรรจุข้อความบอกงานว่า “ฉลองพระชนมายุ ๘ รอบ ๒๖ มิถุนายน พุทธศักราช ๒๕๖๖

The Official Design of the Emblem for the Celebrations on the Occasion of His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand’s 96th Birthday Anniversary 26th June 2023

The emblem features the Supreme Patriarch’s monogram beneath a royal three-tiered umbrella with golden magnolia and floral tassel decorations. The outer frame is shaped like a sacred temple boundary stone, befitting his service as the lord abbot of Wat Rajabopit, and symbolizing his benevolence and prominence within the Thai Sangha and Buddhist community. The crimson background of his Sunday birth, and the Thai numeral 96 of his age are presented to mark the milestone of this auspicious occasion. Adorned on both sides of the emblem are 8 white lotuses representing purity as well as his unwavering adherence to Buddhist teachings and conduct throughout his 8 birthday cycles. The entire design is displayed on an elegant pink silk band that not only commemorates the anniversary but also depicts the temple’s historic association with King Chulalongkorn’s reign. The regal yellow background denotes his prestigious position as Supreme Patriarch. The inscription reads, “Celebrations of His Holiness’s 8 Birthday Cycles 26th June 2023.”

