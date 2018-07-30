ต่างประเทศ รวมภาพชุดนักท่องเที่ยวติดภูเขาไฟดินโดฯหลังได้รับการช่วยเหลือ วันที่ 30 กรกฎาคม 2561 - 21:09 น. FacebookTwitterGoogle+LINE Indonesian and foreign climbers are seen after walking down from Rinjani Mountain at Sembalun village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 29, 2018. Picture taken July 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/via REUTERS – ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. REFILE – CORRECTING GRAMMAR Indonesian and foreign climbers are seen after walking down from Rinjani Mountain at Sembalun village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 29, 2018. Picture taken July 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/via REUTERS – ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. Hikers descending from Mount Rinjani arrive at a post in Sembalun, West Nusa Tenggara on July 30, 2018, after an earthquake struck Lombok the previous day.Groups of hikers began to pick their way down the slopes of a Lombok volcano on July 30 after a deadly earthquake triggered landslides that trapped more than 500 tourists and guides on the mountain. / AFP PHOTO / PIKONG Hikers descending from Mount Rinjani (C in black and pink) arrive at a post in Sembalun, West Nusa Tenggara on July 30, 2018, after an earthquake struck Lombok the previous day.Groups of hikers began to pick their way down the slopes of a Lombok volcano on July 30 after a deadly earthquake triggered landslides that trapped more than 500 tourists and guides on the mountain. / AFP PHOTO / PIKONG FacebookTwitterGoogle+Line