แสนดี โพสต์อาลัยคุณย่า จิตต์จรุง สิทธิพันธุ์ เผยข้อความแสนเศร้า

เมื่อวันที่ 8 ธันวาคม นายแสนปิติ สิทธิพันธุ์ บุตรชายของ นายชัชชาติ สิทธิพันธุ์ ผู้ว่าราชการกรุงเทพมหานคร (กทม.) โพสต์ข้อความผ่านอินสตาแกรม หลังสูญเสียคุณย่า “นางจิตต์จรุง สิทธิพันธุ์” ระบุว่า Rest in Peace, Khun Yaa

The last ember has flickered, the lone candlelights vanishing into the mist.

She was peaceful, comfortable. I hope she is up there, with Khun Poo

I love you, Grandmom

Sandee Jitcharung Sittipunt (nee Kullavanjiaya)

9/12/1935-8/12/2023