‘แมท’ โพสต์เศร้า ขอหยุดน้ำตา

เมื่อวันที่ 19 มกราคม แมท ภีรนีย์ คงไทย ได้โพสต์ไอจีส่วนตัว “mattperanee” โดยเป็นภาพยามค่ำคืนที่เต็มไปด้วยดวงดาว พร้อมกับเขียนข้อความว่า
“‘Cause all of the stars
Are fading away
Just try not to worry
You’ll see them some day
Take what you need
And be on your way
And stop crying your heart out ⭐️😊 cr: นม/สุขาท่าลาด”
ทั้งนี้เป็นเนื้อหาของบทเพลง Stop Crying Your Heart Out ของวง Oasis ซึ่งแปลได้ว่า เพราะดาวทุกดวง เคลื่อนคล้อยหายไป ขออย่ากังวล เธอจะได้เห็นพวกมันสักวัน จงคว้าแต่สิ่งที่จำเป็น รักษาเส้นเส้นทางเอาไว้ และหยุดน้ำตาที่ไหลออกจากใจ
Stop Crying Your Heart Out
Oasis
Hold up
Hold on
Don’t be scared
You’ll never change what’s been and gone
May your smile (may your smile)
Shine on (shine on)
Don’t be scared (don’t be scared)
Your destiny may keep you warm
‘Cause all of the stars
Are fading away
Just try not to worry
You’ll see them some day
Take what you need
And be on your way
And stop crying your heart out
Get up (get up)
Come on (come on)
Why’re you scared? (I’m not scared)
You’ll never change
What’s been and gone
‘Cause all of the stars
Are fading away
Just try not to worry
You’ll see them some day
Take what you need
And be on your way
And stop crying your heart out
‘Cause all of the stars
Are fading away
Just try not to worry
You’ll see them some day
Take…
ขอบคุณ :ยูทูป,ห้องดนตรีบ้านพักอลเวง 4.0, mattperanee