‘แมท’ โพสต์เศร้า ขอหยุดน้ำตา

เมื่อวันที่ 19 มกราคม แมท ภีรนีย์ คงไทย ได้โพสต์ไอจีส่วนตัว “mattperanee” โดยเป็นภาพยามค่ำคืนที่เต็มไปด้วยดวงดาว พร้อมกับเขียนข้อความว่า

“‘Cause all of the stars

Are fading away

Just try not to worry

You’ll see them some day

Take what you need

And be on your way

And stop crying your heart out ⭐️😊 cr: นม/สุขาท่าลาด”

ทั้งนี้เป็นเนื้อหาของบทเพลง Stop Crying Your Heart Out ของวง Oasis ซึ่งแปลได้ว่า เพราะดาวทุกดวง เคลื่อนคล้อยหายไป ขออย่ากังวล เธอจะได้เห็นพวกมันสักวัน จงคว้าแต่สิ่งที่จำเป็น รักษาเส้นเส้นทางเอาไว้ และหยุดน้ำตาที่ไหลออกจากใจ

ขอบคุณ :ยูทูป,ห้องดนตรีบ้านพักอลเวง 4.0, mattperanee