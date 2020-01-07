นิวส์มอนิเตอร์

เทพเจ้าสายฟ้า ‘คริส เฮมเวิร์ธ’ บริจาค 1 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ ช่วยไฟป่าออสเตรเลีย

จากกรณีเหตุไฟป่า ที่ประเทศออสเตรเลีย ซึ่งเกิดขึ้นนับแต่เดือนกันยายาน 2562 สร้างความเสียหายให้กับพื้นที่ต่างๆ ถึง 3 รัฐของออสเตรเลีย ได้แก่ นิวเซาท์เวลล์ วิกตอเรีย และเซาท์ออสเตรเลีย โดยทำให้มีผู้เสียชีวิตหลายสิบราย และสัตว์ป่าตายไปแล้วกว่า 500 ล้านตัว โดยเฉพาะ โคอาลา ที่ตายไปแล้วกว่า 8,000 ตัว ขณะนี้มีพื้นที่ป่าที่ถูกเผาวอดไปแล้วกว่า 5.5 ล้านไร่ โดยเพลิงยังไม่มีทีท่าที่จะสงบลงนั้น

เมื่อวันที่ 7 มกราคม ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานว่า Chris Hemsworth (คริส เฮมส์เวิร์ธ) ดาราฮอลลีวูดชายชื่อดังจากภาพยนตร์เรื่อง Thor โพสต์วีิดีโอผ่านอินสตราแกรมส่วนตัว chrishemsworth โดยมีใจความว่า ต้องการสนับสนุนการต่อสู้กับไฟป่าในออสเตรเลีย ครอบครัวของผม และผม ขอมีความร่วมในหารช่วยเหลือครั้งนี้เป็นเงินจำนวน 1 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ หวังว่าพวกคุณจะสามารถสนับสนุนช่วยเหลือด้วยเหมือนกัน

ในโปรไฟล์ของผม ผมได้รวบรวมเว็บไซต์ที่ช่วยซัพพอร์ตนักผจญเพลิง และองค์กรการกุศล เพื่อให้การสนับสนุนและบรรเทาทุกข์ในช่วงเวลาที่ยากลำบากและท้าทายนี้

ลิ้งค์เว็บไซต์ที่ช่วยซัพพอร์ตนักผจญเพลิง และองค์กรการกุศล

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.

