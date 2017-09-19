กสิกรไทยเผยโฉมเคแบงก์อีเกิร์ลสรุ่นที่ 9

นางสาวขัตติยา อินทรวิชัย (แถวบน ที่ 3 จากซ้าย ) กรรมการผู้จัดการธนาคารกสิกรไทย ในฐานะประธานคณะกรรมการดำเนินโครงการประกวด “เคแบงก์ อีเกิร์ลส รุ่นที่ 9” (KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation 2017) และนางเพชรพริ้ง สารสิน (แถวบน ที่ 4 จากซ้าย) ประธานกรรมการตัดสินฯ ร่วมงานประกวด “เคแบงก์ อีเกิร์ลส รุ่นที่ 9” รอบชิงชนะเลิศ เฟ้นหา 8 สาวแบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์ ภายใต้คอนเซ็ปต์ “สวย สมาร์ท มากความสามารถ” เพื่อนำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์ และบริการของธนาคารกสิกรไทย พร้อมรับผลตอบแทนรวมคนละกว่า 2 ล้านบาท ณ แฟชั่น ฮอลล์ ชั้น 1 ศูนย์การค้าสยามพารากอน เมื่อเร็ว ๆ นี้

KBank holds final round of “KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation 2017” contest

At Fashion Hall, 1st Floor, Siam Paragon, KBank President Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya (upper row,3rd from left), as Chairperson of the “KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation 2017” Project Committee, and Ms. Petchpring Sarasin (upper row,4th from left), Chairperson of the Judging Committee of the “KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation” contest, recently participated in the final round of the contest to seek eight “dazzling, smart and well-rounded” girls, who will perform KBank Brand Ambassador functions, including presentation of information about KBank products and services. Each winner will receive remunerations worth over 2 million Baht.