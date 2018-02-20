Ericsson completes 5G Platform & shares Consumer views on 5G

Ericsson today joined the “5G Moving Thailand in the Changing World” event sharing the latest 5G’s insights and technologies with Thai consumers.

As part of the event, Ericsson also demonstrated how 4G and 5G can change the way consumers enjoy sports – through the smart sports demonstration, which is a software platform for gathering, analyzing, and sharing data such as video streams and player positions on the field. It also has the functionality to monitor players position and heart rates and use that data to better manage the training of the athletes.

Ericsson completes 5G Platform for Operators

Ericsson has again demonstrated how it has the most complete 5G portfolio in the industry, serving the needs of first movers in 5G, by enhancing its 5G Platform with new solutions for the radio and core network.

Ericsson has just launched 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software, based on the recently approved first 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standard. It has also introduced a new category of radio products called Street Macro – a new site type that addresses the need of operators to grow in cities with limited available radio locations.

To capture growth opportunities presented by new 5G use cases, Ericsson expands its 5G Core System offering with new capabilities to support 5G NR and also enhances its Distributed Cloud solution.

Nadine Allen, President of Ericsson Thailand says, “Operators who want to be early with 5G now have the essential pieces for launching 5G networks already this year. Ericsson’s expanded platform will enable operators to have more efficient networks as well as create new revenues from emerging consumer and industrial use cases.”

5G software – enabling first-movers to launch 5G

Available in the fourth quarter of 2018, Ericsson’s 5G radio network software provides multi-band support for global deployment. It will allow operators to use new frequency spectrum as it becomes available.

The 5G radio network software announced today complements Ericsson’s already launched baseband and 5G radios. Operators can simply activate their 5G networks and take the first steps with commercial 5G capabilities and new applications leveraging advanced mobile broadband services.

This will cater efficiently for growing data traffic and enable access to multimedia content, such as 4K/8K video streaming and virtual reality/augmented reality. According to Ericsson’s new economic study of enhanced mobile broadband, evolution to 5G will enable 10 times lower cost per gigabyte than current 4G.

The radio offering is complemented with 5G Core commercial software optimized for 5G throughput, network capacity and scalability. Ericsson’s Packet Core and Unified Data Management solutions will deliver enhancements throughout 2018 to efficiently support 5G services. These solutions can be further upgraded with new functionalities as the 3GPP 5G standard evolves.

Ericsson Distributed Cloud – accelerating 5G and IoT growth

Ericsson also evolves its Distributed Cloud offering for cloud application deployment across multiple sites – central, distributed, and edge. Managed, orchestrated, and perceived as one solution, it improves latency, security, and resilience, and fulfils regulatory requirements for 5G-enabled use cases. Ericsson Distributed Cloud combines the best of telecom and cloud to enable networks as open cloud platforms for all workloads, including telecom, consumer, and enterprise applications.

As part of the Ericsson Distributed Cloud, Ericsson will support deployments of hardware options in a multi-vendor framework. With fast deployable telecom-grade open software for remote upgrade and operation, Ericsson brings Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) to the edge. To support efficient deployment of cloud native applications, Ericsson also expands the offering with support for containers in a distributed cloud infrastructure.

Radio portfolio expanded – supporting smooth evolution from 4G to 5G

Ericsson adds a new category of radio products for cities, which it calls Street Macro – a new layer between macro and micro. These radios will be on building facades with a smaller footprint but the necessary strength to secure network efficiency and coverage.

Furthermore, the company unveils new radio products supporting Massive MIMO technology. These products enable a smooth evolution from 4G to 5G and address the need for increased capacity, while simplifying use for wider adoption.

All installed base radios from the Ericsson Radio System delivered since 2015 will be 5G NR-capable by a remote software installation.

Consumers’ 5G wish list outlines action plan for operators

Ericsson has released Towards a 5G consumer future – its Consumer and Industry Insight report that discusses the six calls to action from consumers that operators need to act upon to provide a foundation for adoption of 5G technology.

The report, the biggest 5G consumer expectation study to date, represents the views of 800 million smartphone users worldwide.

Here are the six consumer calls to action:

Provide us with effortless buying experience

Consumers perceive the telecom market to be too complex. With six in 10 smartphone users grappling with the complexity of mobile data plans, there is considerable misalignment between what users buy and what they use. With only three in 10 smartphone users satisfied with the way their operator presents plans online, the digital telecom experience is neither simple nor effortless.

Offer us a sense of the unlimited

Consumers aren’t counting on unlimited data plans, but they are looking for a sense of the unlimited. Peace of mind rather than actual use is the main motivator behind buying unlimited data plans and operators are urged to explore alternative ways to offer this feeling of freedom.

Treat gigabytes as currency

The average smartphone user has 31 gigabytes of unused mobile data left over per year, enough to make 65 hours of video calls, spend 517 hours streaming music, or binge-watch six seasons of a TV show like Game of Thrones, equating to as much as 1.5 terabytes over their lifetime. Two in five consumers would like to use this excess as currency and expect to be able to save, trade or gift unused data.

Offer us more than just data buckets

Faster broadband speeds and fair wireless contracts are considered more important than the data buckets that currently dominate the market. As bundled video content and innovative data plans play an increasingly important role in the choice of operator and service bundle, consumers want operators to innovate, evolve and personalize data plans.

Give us more with 5G

Contrary to the belief that consumers are uninterested in 5G, globally the idea of 5G services appeals to 76 percent of smartphone users; 44 percent are in fact willing to pay for 5G. Consumers expect most 5G services to go mainstream within 3 to 4 years of the launch and over 50 percent expect to be using 5G-enriched services within two years of the launch.

Over a third expect 5G to offer capabilities beyond speed, network coverage and lower prices: improvements such as better battery life and the ability to connect not only devices but also the Internet of Things. Consumers also predict an end to paying for gigabytes consumed and instead expect to pay a single fee for each 5G service or connected device.

Keep networks real for us

Moving towards a 5G future, consumers are calling on operators to avoid baseless marketing slogans and instead focus on real network experience, increasing the honesty of their marketing. The report shows that only four percent trust operators’ own advertising and network performance statistics.

5G forecasts: Ericsson Mobility Report

Ericsson forecasts there will be 1 billion 5G subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband by 2023. This prediction is among the key statistics presented in the November edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report released today. Expected to be deployed first in dense urban areas, 5G will cover over 20 percent of the world’s population by the end of 2023. The first commercial networks based on 5G New Radio (NR) are expected to go live in 2019, with major deployments from 2020. Early 5G deployments are foreseen in several markets, including the US, South Korea, Japan and China.

In Focus: Thailand

Smartphone subscriptions in Thailand are set to touch 100 million by the Year 2023, contributing around 87% of the total mobile subscriptions. As per the Ericsson Mobility Report the number of mobile subscriptions in Thailand are expected to reach around 115 Million by the Year 2023 from around 95 million subscriptions in 2017.

Nadine Allen, President of Ericsson Thailand says, “We expect to see a two-fold increase in LTE/5G mobile subscriptions from 2017 to 2023, with LTE/5G subscriptions contributing over 60% of the total mobile subscriptions in Thailand in 2023.”

Nadine further adds, “5G has the potential to generate additional revenues of 22 per cent or US$2.6 Billion for operators in Thailand. Operators in Thailand and the government should now prepare to capture the potential of 5G for the benefit of both Thai consumers and enterprises. Ericsson with its portfolio of 5G ready Network products is in a position to help operators in Thailand seamlessly migrate from 4G to 5G.”

