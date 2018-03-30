MUIC Students 2nd Runner-up in ‘D 7 Days Competition’

Three Film Production students of Mahidol University International College (MUIC) won 2nd Runner-up in the “D 7 Days Competition 2018” at the Atrium Zone, Central World, on March 25, 2018.

Mr. Sattamate Karnasuta, Mr. Siravich Uekrongthem, and Mr. Varin Khanijou, comprising “Team Match Stick Production,” submitted their short film entitled “Smallman” to the contest.

The D 7 Days Competition was organized by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation in collaboration with the National Legislative Assembly of Thailand in order to encourage the youth to perform good deeds seven days a week.

หนังสั้นนักศึกษามหิดลอินเตอร์คว้าที่ 2 จากการประกวดสื่อสร้างสรรค์