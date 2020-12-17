‘พุทธะอิสระ’ ไขข้อข้องใจ สาเหตุยุ่งกับกลุ่มราษฎร 63 เผยแกนนำ 220 คน โดน 119 คดี ลั่นเตือนแล้วไม่ฟัง

บอกแล้วบ่ฟัง บ่ฟังแล้วอย่ามานั่งร้องไห้ ๑๗ ธันวาคม ๒๕๖๓

เคยบอกแล้ว เคยเตือนแล้ว ด้วยความหวังดีว่า การออกมาเป็นแกนนำม็อบ และผู้สนับสนุน ไม่ว่าจะแพ้หรือชนะ ล้วนแล้วแต่จะต้องถูกดำเนินคดี ตามบทบัญญัติของกฎหมาย ที่ไปละเมิด ทั้งรู้ตัวและไม่รู้ตัว ทั้งเจตนา และไม่ได้เจตนา

เท่าที่รู้ แกนนำของม็อบราษฎร และผู้สนับสนุนทุกคน ถูกเจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งความกล่าวหา รวมๆ แล้ว ไม่ต่ำกว่า ๒๒๐ คน จำนวน ๑๑๙ คดี ซึ่งก็มีตั้งแต่โทษหนักสุด จนถึงเบาสุด

กิจกรรมต่อไปนี้ ของผู้ต้องคดี ก็คือ ต้องตระเวนไปขึ้นโรงขึ้นศาล เกือบจะทุกวัน

ที่พูดได้อย่างนี้ เพราะมีประสบการณ์ตรง ที่เกิดจากตัวเอง และคนรอบข้าง

เช่นนี้ ก็คงจะไม่ต้องถามถึงอนาคตแล้ว ไหนจะเสียเวลา เสียเงิน เสียสุขภาพ เสียเซลฟ์ และบางคนอาจจะถึงกับเสียชีวิต ตัวอย่างเช่น แกนนำของกลุ่มเสื้อเหลืองบางท่าน ก็ต้องมาสิ้นชีพเสียก่อน ที่คดีจะจบ

ที่หนูๆ ทั้งหลาย ต้องมารับชะตากรรมเช่นนี้ เพราะไม่ยอมเชื่อ คำบอก คำเตือน

อ้อ! แล้วอย่ามาโวยนะ ว่าถูกกลั่นแกล้ง ข่มขู่ คุกคาม จากภาครัฐ

เพราะถ้าคิดว่าตัวเองทำถูก แล้วจึงออกไปสู้ ไปเสี่ยง ก็จงก้มหน้า ยอมรับชะตากรรมที่เกิดขึ้น

พุทธะอิสระ

——————————————

Please don’t cry. I told you but you didn’t believe me. December 17, 2020

I have told and warned you with my good intention. To be a demonstration leader or supporter, no matter you win or lose, in the end, you will be prosecuted with legal charges that you have violated with or without intention.

So far as I am aware of, not less than 220 protest leaders and supporters of Khana Ratsadon demonstration have faced 119 charges ranging from the highest sentence to the least.

From now on, they have to go to courts almost every day.

I can say this because I have got direct experiences of my own and have seen from people surrounding me.

So, no need to talk about their future. They will lose time, money, health, self-confidence, and some people may even lose their lives. For example, some yellow-shirt leaders died before their cases end.

Kids, you are facing such destiny because you didn’t listen to my warning.

Well, don’t complain that you have been persecuted, bullied, or threatened by the government.

Thinking that you were right, you came out to fight and took risk. So, please accept your fate that has happened.