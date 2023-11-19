นายกฯประกาศสนับสนุนให้ขยายเวลาการหยุดยิงชั่วคราว-ตั้งระเบียงมนุษยธรรมในกาซา

‘เศรษฐา’ ประกาศ ประเทศไทยขอสนับสนุนการเรียกร้องให้มีการขยายเวลาการหยุดยิงชั่วคราวและจัดตั้งระเบียงมนุษยธรรมในฉนวนกาซา

เมื่อเวลา 15.20 น.วันที่ 19 พฤศจิกายน นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน นายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลังทวีตข้อความทั้งภาษาไทยแบะภาษาอังกฤษผ่าน X โดยระบุว่า มีความกังวลต่อสถานการณ์ด้านมนุษยธรรมในฉนวนกาซาที่ย่ำแย่ลงจนส่งผลให้ประชาชนผู้บริสุทธิ์ต้องทุกข์ทรมานเป็นอย่างมาก ประชาคมระหว่างประเทศจำเป็นต้องตอบสนองต่อความต้องการด้านมนุษยธรรมอย่างเร่งด่วน ประเทศไทยขอสนับสนุนการเรียกร้องให้มีการขยายเวลาการหยุดยิงชั่วคราวและจัดตั้งระเบียงมนุษยธรรมในฉนวนกาซา รวมทั้งสนับสนุนการแก้ไขความขัดแย้งโดยสันติ บนพื้นฐานของแนวทางสองรัฐที่สอดคล้องกับกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศโดยด่วน

It is with great distress that we witness the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the immense suffering of the civilian population. The international community needs to act immediately to address the urgent humanitarian needs. Thailand is firmly behind the call for extending the humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza and a peaceful resolution to the conflict based on a two-State solution in accordance with international law.