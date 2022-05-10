Sport Slide

‘แมนฯซิตี้’ ยืนยันคว้าตัว ‘ฮาแลนด์’ ร่วมทีมแล้ว

‘แมนฯซิตี้’ ยืนยันคว้าตัว ‘ฮาแลนด์’ ร่วมทีมแล้ว

แมนเชสเตอร์ ซิตี้ ออกแถลงการณ์ผ่านเว็บไซต์ของสโมสร ยืนยันว่า ได้ตกลงซื้อตัวเออร์ลิ่ง ฮาแลนด์ กองหน้าวัย 21 ปี จากดอร์ทมุนด์มาร่วมทีมได้แล้ว โดยกองหน้านอร์เวย์จะมาร่วมทีมในวันที่ 1 กรกฎาคม ส่วนขั้นตอนที่เหลือในตอนนี้ คือ การเจรจาสัญญาต่างๆ ในช่วงสุดท้ายกับตัวนักเตะเท่านั้น

 

เกาะติดทุกสถานการณ์จาก
Line @Matichon ได้ที่นี่

LINE @Matichon