‘แมนฯซิตี้’ ยืนยันคว้าตัว ‘ฮาแลนด์’ ร่วมทีมแล้ว

แมนเชสเตอร์ ซิตี้ ออกแถลงการณ์ผ่านเว็บไซต์ของสโมสร ยืนยันว่า ได้ตกลงซื้อตัวเออร์ลิ่ง ฮาแลนด์ กองหน้าวัย 21 ปี จากดอร์ทมุนด์มาร่วมทีมได้แล้ว โดยกองหน้านอร์เวย์จะมาร่วมทีมในวันที่ 1 กรกฎาคม ส่วนขั้นตอนที่เหลือในตอนนี้ คือ การเจรจาสัญญาต่างๆ ในช่วงสุดท้ายกับตัวนักเตะเท่านั้น

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.

— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022