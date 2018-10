พี่สอนน้อง! ‘เอวร่า’ โพสต์ไอจีบอก ‘แข้งผี’ ทุ่มเต็มที่แล้วหรือยัง หลังไร้ชัย 4 นัดติด

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes kissing the badge it’s not enough when you play for this club @manchesterunited the whole world is laughing at us right now !!! But if you really love this club as a fans or players make sure you help the club instead of criticizing your club at the end many peoples are really happy because we hurt them Soo much in the past…Soo I understand the hate 😉but who know in the future they will hate us again 🤨#ilovethisgame #positive4evra #manchester #united #forevrared #love #passion