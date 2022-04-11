จุฬาฯ ปลื้มที่ 1 ม.ไทย ครองอันดับ 1 ใน 4 กลุ่ม 26 สาขาย่อย จัดอันดับโดย QS
จุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย แจ้งว่า ผลการจัดอันดับมหาวิทยาลัยชั้นนำของโลกในสาขาวิชาต่างๆ โดย QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 ประกาศผลเมื่อเร็วๆ นี้ ปรากฎว่าจุฬาฯ ได้รับการจัดอันดับเป็นมหาวิทยาลัยอันดับ 1 ของไทยเช่นเดียวกับปีที่แล้ว โดยปีนี้จุฬาฯ ครองอันดับ 1 มหาวิทยาลัยไทยใน 4 กลุ่มสาขา และอันดับ 1 ของไทยใน 26 สาขาย่อย ดังนี้
กลุ่มสาขา Art & Humanities 5 สาขา ได้แก่ Architecture / Built Environment, Art & Design, English Language & Literature, Linguistics และ Modern Languages
กลุ่มสาขา Engineering & Technology 6 สาขา ได้แก่ Computer Science & Information Systems, Engineering – Chemical, Engineering – Civil & Structural, Engineering – Electrical & Electronic, Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing และ Petroleum Engineering
กลุ่มสาขา Natural Sciences 5 สาขา ได้แก่ Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Geography, Materials Science และ Physics & Astronomy
กลุ่มสาขา Social Sciences & Management 10 สาขา ได้แก่ Accounting & Finance, Business & Management Studies, Development Studies, Economics & Econometrics, Education, Law, Politics & International Studies, Social Policy & Administration, Sociology และ Sports-related Subjects
ในระดับโลกนั้น มี 4 สาขาวิชาของจุฬาฯ ที่ติดอันดับ Top 100 ของโลก ได้แก่ Performing Arts, Engineering – Petroleum, Development Studies และ Social Policy & Administration
7 สาขาวิชาที่ติด Top 150 ของโลก ได้แก่ Architecture / Built Environment, Art & Design, Engineering – Chemical, Pharmacy & Pharmacology, Geography, Politics & International Studies และ Sport-related Subjects (ติดอันดับ 101-130)
6 สาขาวิชาที่ติด Top 200 ของโลก ได้แก่ English Language & Literature, Modern Languages, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Business & Management Studies และ Law