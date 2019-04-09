สัญญาจะไม่ลืม! ‘ซูซี่ สุษิรา’ โพสต์ถึงคู่หมั้นหนุ่ม เผย ‘กลับมาบ้านเจ็บปวดเกินคาด แต่จะเดินหน้าต่อ’





YOU WERE MY RIDE OR DIE and I guess one of us eventually really did. Coming home has been truly tough, but one courageous step in front of the other every day. Never stopping, I promise. กลับมาบ้านมันเจ็บปวดเกินคาด แต่ซี่เดินก้าวหน้าต่อสู้ไปร่อยๆ ไม่มีวันหยุด ซี่สัญญา. I let you go now dearest Chris. I know you’re not gone, you’re just on the other side. I love you. Always be happy and free baby ❤️ Never forgotten- 7yrs, I am deeply grateful 🙏🏼