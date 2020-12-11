ปู ไปรยา กับบทเรียนจากความโดดเดี่ยว ความผิดหวัง และสิ่งที่ได้เรียนรู้

ในอินสตาแกรม prayalundberg ของนักแสดงคนดัง ปู ไปรยา เมื่อวานนี้ ( 10 ธันวาคม) เธอได้โพสต์ข้อความ ‘After destruction there is always a rebirth. For the first time, I can finally wake up and I don’t feel like I’m hard to love. I’ve tried to fit in so hard over the years whether it’s my career and relationships. I’ve forgotten what it meant to just be free. I was so afraid that being free meant I would lose everything that I attached myself to so tightly. I finally let it all happen. I didn’t mind anymore if anyone liked me or approved of how lived. I didn’t mind anymore if I wasn’t fulfilling everyone’s expectations even though I felt so dark inside and afraid. Sometimes what you know is best left unsaid because being right means nothing if you are unhappy and you cause unhappiness to others. So I moved and I started over. The woman I became cost me my jobs, relationships and everything I knew about myself but If you asked me to choose her and go through this painful transition again.. I would. The lessons I’ve learned in solitude and disappointment has give me so much peace, gratitude and compassion. I needed to heal for a long time. Every morning I thank god I have another day to look at the sunrise and the sunsets and for the first time I feel light and full of love. I hope we all return from fear to love. I hope we all choose to pick ourselves back up when we fall and I hope we decide to live a life that makes us truly happy being authentic to who we are. 💗’ ซึ่งมีความหมายว่า ‘หลังการถูกทำลาย ย่อมมีการเกิดใหม่เสมอ นี่เป็นครั้งแรกที่ในที่สุดฉันก็สามารถลืมตาตื่นขึ้นมา และไม่รู้สึกว่าฉันยากที่รัก ฉันพยายามอย่างมากตลอดหลายปีที่ผ่านมาที่จะหาจุดลงตัวไม่ว่าในเรื่องของงานอาชีพและความสัมพันธ์อื่นๆ ฉันลืมไปเลยว่าอะไรคือความหมายของการเป็นอิสระ ฉันกลัวมากว่าการเป็นอิสระนั้นหมายถึงฉันจะสูญเสียทุกสิ่งทุกอย่างที่ฉันยึดมั่นกับตัวฉันเองอย่างเหนียวแน่น แต่ในที่สุดฉันก็ยอมปล่อยให้ทุกอย่างมันเกิดขึ้น ฉันไม่แคร์อีกต่อไปแล้วว่าใครจะชอบฉันหรือไม่ หรือใครจะเห็นด้วยกับการใช้ชีวิตของฉันหรือไม่ ฉันไม่แคร์อีกต่อไปแล้วถ้าหากฉันจะไม่สามารถทำตามความคาดหวังของทุกคน ถึงแม้ว่าฉันจะรู้สึกแย่และกลัว บางครั้งสิ่งที่คุณรู้ดีที่สุดก็ไม่จำเป็นต้องพูด เพราะว่าความถูกต้องจะไม่มีความหมายใดๆเลย หากคุณไม่มีความสุข และทำให้คนอื่นไม่มีความสุข ดังนั้นฉันจึงเริ่มต้นใหม่ ผู้หญิงที่ฉันเป็นมีผลกระทบต่อการงานของฉัน ความสัมพันธ์ต่างๆของฉัน และทุกสิ่งทุกอย่างที่ฉันได้รู้เกี่ยวกับตัวฉันเอง แต่ถ้าคุณถามฉันว่าจะเลือกเธอและต้องก้าวผ่านการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่เจ็บปวดแบบนั้นอีกมั้ย ฉันก็จะทำ บทเรียนต่างๆที่ฉันได้เรียนรู้จากความโดดเดี่ยว ความผิดหวังทำให้ฉันได้พบกับความสงบสุข ความรู้สึกขอบคุณ และความรู้สึกเห็นอก เห็นใจ ฉันต้องการการเยียวยามานานแล้ว ทุกๆเช้า ฉันรู้สึกขอบคุณพระเจ้าที่ทำให้ฉันมีโอกาสอีกวันที่ได้มองดูดวงอาทิตย์ขึ้นและตก และเป็นครั้งแรกที่ฉันรู้สึกปลอดโปร่งและเต็มไปด้วยความรัก ฉันหวังว่าพวกเราทุกคนจะเปลี่ยนจากความกลัวไปสู่ความรัก ฉันหวังว่าพวกเราทุกคนจะเลือกดึงตัวเราเองกลับคืนมาเมื่อเราล้ม และฉันหวังว่าเราทุกคนจะตัดสินใจเลือกใช้ชีวิตในแบบที่ทำให้เรามีความสุขจริงๆ และได้เป็นตัวตนที่แท้จริงของตัวเราเอง’

ทั้งนี้มีผู้ที่ได้อ่านข้อความดังกล่าวหลายคนได้เข้ามาร่วมให้กำลังใจ

