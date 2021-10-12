เขื่อนตอบปัญหาคาใจ ทุกวันนี้เข้าห้องน้ำชายหรือหญิง รับโดนมองหัวจรดเท้า ด้วยความไม่พอใจ

‘แล้วหมวยเข้าห้องน้ำผู้ชายหรือผู้หญิง?’ เขื่อน ภัทรดนัย เขียนไว้อย่างนั้นในอินสตาแกรมของเขา จากนั้นบอกต่อว่า

‘เป็นอีกคำถามที่คนถามเข้ามาบ่อยมากๆเลยค่ะ ซึ่งหมวยก็จะตอบตลอดว่าเข้าห้องน้ำผู้ชายเพราะความเคยชินครับ ซึ่งต้องบอกเลยว่าการเข้าห้องน้ำผู้ชายแล้วคนมองตั้งแต่หัวจดเท้า หรือออกอาการไม่พอใจ เป็นเรื่องที่เกิดขึ้นกับหมวยบ่อยมากๆเลย ซึ่งสำหรับคนที่เข้าห้องน้ำบ่อยแบบหมวยก็จะรู้สึกกดดันทุกๆครั้ง หลายๆครั้งก็รู้สึกอึดอัดและไม่เป็นพื้นที่ปลอดภัยเลยค่ะ ตอนนี้หลายๆประเทศมี Gender Neutral Bathrooms หรือห้องน้ำสำหรับทุกเพศ ซึ่งจะเป็นอีกหนึ่งพื้นที่ที่ไม่ว่าจะเป็นคนที่ identify เป็น เควียร์ นอน-ไบนารี่ ทรานส์เจนเดอร์ และอีกมากมาย ให้รู้สึกปลอดภัย ไม่ต้องรู้สึกกดดันทุกครั้งที่ต้องเข้าห้องน้ำนอกบ้าน เพราะห้องน้ำสาธารณะ ควรเป็นพื้นที่ที่ทุกคนรู้สึกได้ถึงการต้อนรับ ความปลอดภัย และความสบายใจ 🏳️‍🌈❤️

So, do you use the men’s or women’s bathroom?

The question is frequently being asked to me, which the answer is I use the men’s room. It is uncomfortable being stared at from top to bottom or feeling like people are upset because I am here. Lately, I’ve also become aware that I coped with the situation by pretending I don’t see what’s going on and rush at as fast as possible. Therefore, it is always anxiety-provoking when I use the public toilet, especially when it is crowded and not everyone is LGBTQ+ friendly. Even though the concept of Gender-Neutral Bathrooms is still new here in Thailand, upon research, I found that it is being discussed but on theoretical terms and not practical or any further implications being put forward (as far as I know). I would hope it would be introduced soon (but I doubt it), as everybody deserves to feel safe and secure when they are using the bathroom. 🌈❤️

#lgbt #lgbtq🌈 #lgbtq #queer #equality #gay #genderqueer #genderfluid #genderfluid🌈#pride #loveislove #gaylife #asexual #lgbtcommunity #letboysbefeminine #degenderfashion‘