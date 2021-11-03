เผยลิสต์ศิลปิน ผู้เข้าชิง ‘2021 MAMA’ เวทีประกาศรางวัลใหญ่วงการ K-pop
ประกาศผู้เข้าชิงในแต่ละสาขาเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้ว สำหรับเวทีประกาศรางวัลใหญ่ของวงการเพลงเกาหลี Mnet Asian Music Awards หรือ MAMA ปี 2021
ซึ่งเช้าวันนี้ ได้ประกาศข่าวที่ฮือฮาในวงการบันเทิง เมื่อสื่อหลายแห่งรายงานตรงกันว่า วงบอยแบนด์ดังอย่าง Wanna One มีแผนจะกลับมารวมตัวกันในงานประกาศรางวัล MAMA 2021 คอนเสิร์ต อัลบั้ม โดย CJ ENM โดยวง Wanna One นั้น เป็นการรวมตัวกันของผู้ชนะจากรายการเซอร์ไววัล Produce 101 ที่แต่ละคนเป็นเด็กฝึกจากค่ายต่างๆ ที่ได้ประกาศแยกวงเมื่อปี 2019 และกลับไปมีผลงานต่างๆเป็นที่เรียบร้อย
สำหรับงาน MAMA2021 จะจัดขึ้นในวันที่ 11 ธันวาคมนี้ โดยรางวัลใหญ่อย่าง Artist of the Year, Song of the Year และ Album of the Year จะมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงการตัดสิน โดยมีการเพิ่มส่วนคะแนนของคณะกรรมการ ยอดขายอัลบั้ม ยอดวิวมิวสิควิดีโอ รวมถึง ยอดสตรีมเพลงเข้ามาด้วย ส่วนรางวัล Worldwide Icon of the Year ทั้ง 10 รางวัลนั้น จะเป็นการตัดสินจากคะแนนโหวตของแฟนคลับ 100%
ซึ่งสามารถโหวตได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 4 พฤศจิกายนเป็นต้นไป และปิดโหวตในวันที่ 22 พฤศจิกายน ที่เว็บไซต์ MAMA
และสำหรับรางวัลประเภทต่างๆ มีผู้เข้าชิง ดังนี้
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10
1. (G)I-DLE
2. aespa
3. AKMU
4. Ash Island
5. ASTRO
6. ATEEZ
7. Brave Girls
8. BTS
9. Chungha
10. CL
11. Davichi
12. ENHYPEN
13. EXO
14. fromis_9
15. Heize
16. Hyuna
17. iKON
18. ITZY
19. IU
20. Jannabi
21. Jessi
22. Kang Daniel
23. Lee Mu Jin
24. Lee Seung Gi
25. LISA
26. LOONA
27. MAMAMOO
28. MINO
29. MONSTA X
30. NCT127
31. NCT DREAM
32. NU’EST
33. Oh My Girl
34. Rain
35. Red Velvet
36. Rosé
37. SEVENTEEN
38. SF9
39. SHINee
40. Jeon Somi
41. STAYC
42. Stray Kids
43. Sunmi
44. Super Junior
45. Taeyeon
46. THE BOYZ
47. Tomorrow X Together
48. TREASURE
49. TWICE
50. Weeekly
Best Female Artist
1.Heize
2. IU
3. LISA
4. Rosé
5. Taeyeon
Best Male Artist
1. Baekhyun
2. D.O
3. KAI
4. Kang Daniel
5. Lee Mu Jin
Best New Male Artist
1. Drippin
2. ENHYPEN
3. EPEX
4. MIRAE
5. P1Harmony
Best New Female Artist
1. aespa
2. Jo Yu Ri
3. Kwon Eun Bi
4. LIGHTSUM
5. STAYC
Best Female Group
1. (G)I-DLE
2. Brave Girls
3. ITZY
4. Oh My Girl
5. Red Velvet
6. TWICE
Best Male Group
1. BTS
2. NCT127
3. NCT DREAM
4. SEVENTEEN
5. Stray Kids
6. Tomorrow X Together
Best Band Performance
1. 10cm – “Sleepless in Seoul (feat. Lee Suhyun)”
2. CNBLUE – “Then, Now and Forever”
3. DAY6 – “You Make Me”
4. Jannabi – “A thought on an autumn night”
5. N.Flying – “Moonshot”
Best Vocal Performance
1. AKMU – “Nakka (feat. IU)”
2. Davichi – “Just Hug Me”
3. Heize – “Happen”
4. IU – “Celebrity”
5. Lee Mu Jin – “Traffic Light”
Best OST
1. 10cm – “Borrow Your Night” (Romance 101)
2. Jo Jung Seok – “I Like You” (Hospital Playlist 2)
3. Choi Yu Ree – “Wind” (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)
4. Lee Mu Jin – “Rain and You” (Hospital Playlist 2)
5. Yang Yoseob and Jung Eunji – “Love Day” (Romance 101)
Best Collaboration
1. AKMU and IU – “Nakka”
2. BTS and Coldplay – “My Universe”
3. Gaeko and Kwon Jinah – “I Feel Like”
4. Hyorin and Dasom – “Summer or Summer”
5. Rain and Park Jin Young – “Switch to Me”
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
1. Ash Island – “Melody”
2. Changmo – “GJD”
3. Jessi – “What Type of X”
4. MINO – “Run Way”
5. YUMDDA – “9ucci (feat. DOGE)”
Best Dance Performance Female Group
1. aespa – “Next Level”
2. ITZY – “Mafia In The Morning”
3. Oh My Girl – “Dun Dun Dance”
4. Red Velvet – “Queendom”
5. STAYC – “ASAP”
6. TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
Best Dance Performance Male Group
1. BTS – “Butter”
2. NCT127 – “Sticker”
3. NCT DREAM – “Hot Sauce”
4. SEVENTEEN – “Ready to Love”
5. SHINee – “Don’t Call Me”
6. Stray Kids – “Thunderous”
Best Dance Performance Solo
1. Baekhyun – “Bambi”
2. HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”
3. LISA – “LALISA”
4. Rosé – “On the Ground”
5. Jeon Somi – “DUMB DUMB”
6. Taeyeon – “Weekend”
ที่มา Kpop starz