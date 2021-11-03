เผยลิสต์ศิลปิน ผู้เข้าชิง ‘2021 MAMA’ เวทีประกาศรางวัลใหญ่วงการ K-pop

ประกาศผู้เข้าชิงในแต่ละสาขาเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้ว สำหรับเวทีประกาศรางวัลใหญ่ของวงการเพลงเกาหลี Mnet Asian Music Awards หรือ MAMA ปี 2021

ซึ่งเช้าวันนี้ ได้ประกาศข่าวที่ฮือฮาในวงการบันเทิง เมื่อสื่อหลายแห่งรายงานตรงกันว่า วงบอยแบนด์ดังอย่าง Wanna One มีแผนจะกลับมารวมตัวกันในงานประกาศรางวัล MAMA 2021 คอนเสิร์ต อัลบั้ม โดย CJ ENM โดยวง Wanna One นั้น เป็นการรวมตัวกันของผู้ชนะจากรายการเซอร์ไววัล Produce 101 ที่แต่ละคนเป็นเด็กฝึกจากค่ายต่างๆ ที่ได้ประกาศแยกวงเมื่อปี 2019 และกลับไปมีผลงานต่างๆเป็นที่เรียบร้อย

สำหรับงาน MAMA2021 จะจัดขึ้นในวันที่ 11 ธันวาคมนี้ โดยรางวัลใหญ่อย่าง Artist of the Year, Song of the Year และ Album of the Year จะมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงการตัดสิน โดยมีการเพิ่มส่วนคะแนนของคณะกรรมการ ยอดขายอัลบั้ม ยอดวิวมิวสิควิดีโอ รวมถึง ยอดสตรีมเพลงเข้ามาด้วย ส่วนรางวัล Worldwide Icon of the Year ทั้ง 10 รางวัลนั้น จะเป็นการตัดสินจากคะแนนโหวตของแฟนคลับ 100%

ซึ่งสามารถโหวตได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 4 พฤศจิกายนเป็นต้นไป และปิดโหวตในวันที่ 22 พฤศจิกายน ที่เว็บไซต์ MAMA

และสำหรับรางวัลประเภทต่างๆ มีผู้เข้าชิง ดังนี้

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

1. (G)I-DLE

2. aespa

3. AKMU

4. Ash Island

5. ASTRO

6. ATEEZ

7. Brave Girls

8. BTS

9. Chungha

10. CL

11. Davichi

12. ENHYPEN

13. EXO

14. fromis_9

15. Heize

16. Hyuna

17. iKON

18. ITZY

19. IU

20. Jannabi

21. Jessi

22. Kang Daniel

23. Lee Mu Jin

24. Lee Seung Gi

25. LISA

26. LOONA

27. MAMAMOO

28. MINO

29. MONSTA X

30. NCT127

31. NCT DREAM

32. NU’EST

33. Oh My Girl

34. Rain

35. Red Velvet

36. Rosé

37. SEVENTEEN

38. SF9

39. SHINee

40. Jeon Somi

41. STAYC

42. Stray Kids

43. Sunmi

44. Super Junior

45. Taeyeon

46. THE BOYZ

47. Tomorrow X Together

48. TREASURE

49. TWICE

50. Weeekly

Best Female Artist

1.Heize

2. IU

3. LISA

4. Rosé

5. Taeyeon

Best Male Artist

1. Baekhyun

2. D.O

3. KAI

4. Kang Daniel

5. Lee Mu Jin

Best New Male Artist

1. Drippin

2. ENHYPEN

3. EPEX

4. MIRAE

5. P1Harmony

Best New Female Artist

1. aespa

2. Jo Yu Ri

3. Kwon Eun Bi

4. LIGHTSUM

5. STAYC

Best Female Group

1. (G)I-DLE

2. Brave Girls

3. ITZY

4. Oh My Girl

5. Red Velvet

6. TWICE

Best Male Group

1. BTS

2. NCT127

3. NCT DREAM

4. SEVENTEEN

5. Stray Kids

6. Tomorrow X Together

Best Band Performance

1. 10cm – “Sleepless in Seoul (feat. Lee Suhyun)”

2. CNBLUE – “Then, Now and Forever”

3. DAY6 – “You Make Me”

4. Jannabi – “A thought on an autumn night”

5. N.Flying – “Moonshot”

Best Vocal Performance

1. AKMU – “Nakka (feat. IU)”

2. Davichi – “Just Hug Me”

3. Heize – “Happen”

4. IU – “Celebrity”

5. Lee Mu Jin – “Traffic Light”

Best OST

1. 10cm – “Borrow Your Night” (Romance 101)

2. Jo Jung Seok – “I Like You” (Hospital Playlist 2)

3. Choi Yu Ree – “Wind” (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)

4. Lee Mu Jin – “Rain and You” (Hospital Playlist 2)

5. Yang Yoseob and Jung Eunji – “Love Day” (Romance 101)

Best Collaboration

1. AKMU and IU – “Nakka”

2. BTS and Coldplay – “My Universe”

3. Gaeko and Kwon Jinah – “I Feel Like”

4. Hyorin and Dasom – “Summer or Summer”

5. Rain and Park Jin Young – “Switch to Me”

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

1. Ash Island – “Melody”

2. Changmo – “GJD”

3. Jessi – “What Type of X”

4. MINO – “Run Way”

5. YUMDDA – “9ucci (feat. DOGE)”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

1. aespa – “Next Level”

2. ITZY – “Mafia In The Morning”

3. Oh My Girl – “Dun Dun Dance”

4. Red Velvet – “Queendom”

5. STAYC – “ASAP”

6. TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

1. BTS – “Butter”

2. NCT127 – “Sticker”

3. NCT DREAM – “Hot Sauce”

4. SEVENTEEN – “Ready to Love”

5. SHINee – “Don’t Call Me”

6. Stray Kids – “Thunderous”

Best Dance Performance Solo

1. Baekhyun – “Bambi”

2. HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”

3. LISA – “LALISA”

4. Rosé – “On the Ground”

5. Jeon Somi – “DUMB DUMB”

6. Taeyeon – “Weekend”

ที่มา Kpop starz