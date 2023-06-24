‘คิตตี้’ ภรรยา ‘เอส กันตพงศ์’ ภูมิใจสามีตั้งใจฟื้นฟูร่างกาย กลับมาเดินได้-พูดไทยอังกฤษ

หลังจากที่ทางครอบครัวของ เอส กันตพงศ์ พร้อมแพทย์ออกมาแถลงถึงอาการของพระเอกหนุ่มว่าเขาฟื้นแล้วการตอบสนองต่อการรักษาเป็นไปด้วยดี และร่างกายกำลังอยู่ในการค่อยๆ ฟื้น ล่าสุดในอินสตาแกรมของ คิตตี้ คริสติน่า ภรรยาของเอสได้ออกมาโพสต์ภาพถ่ายในวันแถลงข่าว พร้อมเขียนข้อความบอกว่า

‘Yesterday we had a big press conference regarding my husbands @s_kantapong updated health condition.

I would like to conclude again for anyone who hasn’t been able to watch it.

My husband has suffered sudden cardiac arrest at the Big Debate event by Ch7, after receiving CPR for at least 20mins his heart beat came back and he was rushed to the RoyalThaiPolice hospital. There he had to be on full life support as his whole body had shut down and been in a coma.

After two days he got transferred to Bumrungrad hospital and is being treated there since then.

He was cared for in the Cardiovascular Care Unit (CCU) and the most possible cause of his cardiac arrest was determined as severe heart inflammation. After 8 days he regained consciousness but still been on life support. His response to treatment has been good and he gradually recovered his heart function with only slight heart inflammation at this point, also his liver was severely affected and had to be on regular dialysis until recently. Now his liver function is nearly recovered and at this point he does not need dialysis anymore. After a while all life support could be removed and he had been able to be moved from the CCU ward to a normal room for further treatment and rehabilitation.

His cognitive function has been also affected but he is in the process of recovering. Right now there is no prognosis yet when and if he will be completely back to normal but his recovery curve is very good and with continuous treatment and rehabilitation it definitely gives hope for a full recovery.

As of now he can walk again, he talks both in Thai and English, remembers his family members and other persons close to him and regaining also other memory every day. My husband is working very hard to regain his strength and old self and we are very proud of him. He is also aware of the support he has been receiving from everyone and is motivated by it every day.

As of right now he still needs time for his recovery and also is still closely monitored in the hospital.

We hope everyone can be patient together with us and keep cheering him up and supporting him. It means the world to us and we cannot thank everyone enough 🙏❤️

เมื่อวานเราแถลงข่าวใหญ่เกี่ยวกับสามีของฉัน @s_kantapong อัปเดตเรื่องสุขภาพ ขอสรุปอีกครั้งสำหรับใครที่ยังไม่ได้ดู

สามีของฉันหัวใจหยุดเต้นกะทันหันในงาน Big Debate ของช่อง 7 หลังจากได้รับการทำ CPR เป็นเวลาอย่างน้อย 20 นาที หัวใจของเขาก็กลับมาเต้นอีกครั้ง และเขาถูกรีบนำส่งโรงพยาบาลสำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ ที่นั่นเขาต้องได้รับการช่วยชีวิตอย่างเต็มที่เนื่องจากร่างกายของเขาปิดตัวลงและอยู่ในอาการโคม่า

หลังจากนั้น 2 วันเขาก็ถูกย้ายไปโรงพยาบาลบำรุงราษฎร์และรับการรักษาที่นั่นตั้งแต่นั้นมา

เขาได้รับการดูแลในหอผู้ป่วยโรคหัวใจและหลอดเลือด (CCU) และสาเหตุที่เป็นไปได้มากที่สุดของหัวใจหยุดเต้นของเขาคือการอักเสบของหัวใจอย่างรุนแรง หลังจากผ่านไป 8 วัน เขาก็ฟื้นคืนสติแต่ยังคงช่วยชีวิตอยู่ การตอบสนองต่อการรักษาของเขาเป็นไปด้วยดี และเขาค่อยๆ ฟื้นตัวจากการทำงานของหัวใจด้วยอาการหัวใจอักเสบเพียงเล็กน้อย ณ จุดนี้ นอกจากนี้ ตับของเขายังได้รับผลกระทบอย่างรุนแรงและต้องได้รับการฟอกไตเป็นประจำจนกระทั่งไม่นานมานี้ ตอนนี้การทำงานของตับของเขาใกล้จะฟื้นตัวแล้ว และ ณ จุดนี้ เขาไม่ต้องฟอกไตอีกต่อไป หลังจากนั้นไม่นานก็สามารถถอดเครื่องช่วยหายใจทั้งหมดออกได้ และเขาสามารถย้ายออกจากหอผู้ป่วย CCU ไปยังห้องปกติเพื่อรับการรักษาและพักฟื้นต่อไปได้

การทำงานด้านความรู้ความเข้าใจของเขาได้รับผลกระทบเช่นกัน แต่เขากำลังอยู่ในขั้นตอนของการฟื้นตัว ตอนนี้ยังไม่มีการพยากรณ์ว่าเขาจะหายเป็นปกติได้เมื่อไหร่และถ้าอย่างไร แต่เส้นโค้งการฟื้นตัวของเขาอยู่ในเกณฑ์ดีมาก และด้วยการรักษาและการฟื้นฟูอย่างต่อเนื่องทำให้มีความหวังในการฟื้นตัวอย่างเต็มที่

ตอนนี้เขาเดินได้อีกครั้ง เขาพูดทั้งภาษาไทยและภาษาอังกฤษ จำสมาชิกในครอบครัวและคนอื่นๆ ที่อยู่ใกล้เขาได้ และฟื้นความจำอื่นๆ ทุกวัน สามีของฉันทำงานหนักมากเพื่อฟื้นความแข็งแกร่งและตัวตนเก่าของเขา และเราภูมิใจในตัวเขามาก เขายังตระหนักถึงการสนับสนุนที่เขาได้รับจากทุกคนและได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจากมันทุกวัน

ตอนนี้เขายังต้องใช้เวลาพักฟื้นและยังต้องดูแลอย่างใกล้ชิดที่โรงพยาบาล

เราหวังว่าทุกคนจะอดทนร่วมกับเราและให้กำลังใจเขาและสนับสนุนเขาต่อไป มันมีความหมายต่อโลกสำหรับเรา และเราไม่สามารถขอบคุณทุกคนได้มากพอ🙏❤️’