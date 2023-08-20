‘มายด์ ณภศศิ’ ขึ้นแท่นดอกเตอร์ ประกาศข่าวดีจบปริญญาเอก จากฟิลิปปินส์

ประกาศข่าวดีให้แฟนๆ ได้ร่วมยินดี สำหรับ ดาราสาว มายด์ ณภศศิ หวานใจ สงกรานต์ เตชะณรงค์ ที่ล่าสุดได้โพสต์ภาพตัวเองในชุดครุย เผยว่า สำเร็จการศึกษาระดับปริญญาเอกแล้ว จาก Lyceum of the Philippines University จากประเทศฟิลิปปินส์ พร้อมเผยว่า

“Officially ดอกเตอร์มายด์ นะคะ 👩🏻‍🎓♥️✨”

และยังได้เผยภาพกับคุณแม่ พร้อมบอกไว้ว่า “Finally, I graduated 👩🏻‍🎓 I am so honoured and happy to announce that I’ve completed my doctoral degree in Management from Lyceum of the Philippines University. It took many late nights, sweat and almost tears. This could not happen without the support of my close friends, family and classmates and professors. I am forever grateful for having all of your support and encouragement ⭐️

หมวยจบแล้วค่าาาา! 🫶🏻”