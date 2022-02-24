ประมวลภาพชะตากรรมยูเครน หลังรัสเซียเปิดฉากปฏิบัติการทางทหารถล่ม (คลิป)

ประมวลภาพชะตากรรมยูเครน หลังรัสเซียเปิดฉากปฏิบัติการทางทหารถล่ม

The moment when civilians were shot in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VfrjtE3lCX — REALIST (@realistqx1) February 24, 2022

PRAY FOR UKRAINE THIS IS HORRIFIC pic.twitter.com/1n6kMRThCM — Imam of Peace 🕊 (@Imamofpeace) February 24, 2022