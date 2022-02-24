ต่างประเทศ

ประมวลภาพชะตากรรมยูเครน หลังรัสเซียเปิดฉากปฏิบัติการทางทหารถล่ม (คลิป)

รถถังของยูเครนเคลื่อนเข้ามาในเมือง หลังจากที่ประธานาธิบดี วลาดิมีร์ ปูติน ของรัสเซีย อนุมัติปฏิบัติการทางทหาร ในเมืองมาริอูโปล ทางตะวันออกของยูเครน
การจราจรในถนนที่มุ่งหน้าออกจากกรุงเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน ประสบปัญหาติดขัดหลังจากประธานาธิบดีปูติน ของรัสเซีย ประกาศเปิดปฏิบัติการทางทหารทางตะวันออกของประเทศยูเครน ในช่วงเช้ามืดของวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
การจราจรในถนนที่มุ่งหน้าออกจากกรุงเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน ประสบปัญหาติดขัดหลังจากประธานาธิบดีปูติน ของรัสเซีย ประกาศเปิดปฏิบัติการทางทหารทางตะวันออกของประเทศยูเครน ในช่วงเช้ามืดของวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
รถยนต์ขับผ่านจุดผ่านแดนระหว่างโปแลนด์และยูเครน ที่เมืองเมดิกา ประเทศโปแลนด์ วันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
ผู้คนรอที่สถานีขนส่งเพื่อขึ้นรถไปยังฝั่งตะวันตกของประเทศ ในกรุงเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน วันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
ผู้คนเข้าแถวถอนเงินจากตู้เอทีเอ็มในเมืองมารีอูปอล ประเทศยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
ประชาชนขับรถเข้าแถวรอเติมน้ำมัน ที่ปั๊มน้ำมันในกรุงเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
ประชาชนชาวยูเครนจำนวนมากขนสัมภาระของตนเพื่อเดินทางออกจากเมืองด้วยรถไฟใต้ดิน ที่สถานีรถไฟแห่งหนึ่งในกรุงเคียฟ ในช่วงเช้าของวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ หลังจากที่ประธานาธิบดีวลาดิมีร์ ปูติน ประกาศเดินหน้าบุกยูเครนเต็มรูปแบบ พร้อมทั้งเกิดเสียงระเบิดในหลายเมืองทั่วประเทศยูเครน
เปลวเพลิงพวยพุ่งออกมาจากศูนย์ปฏิบัติการทางทหารแห่งหนึ่งใกล้กับเมืองมาริอูปอล ทางตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ของยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ หลังจากที่ประธานาธิบดีวลาดิมีร์ ปูติน ของรัสเซีย ประกาศเดินหน้าปฏิบัติการทางทหาร โดยมีเป้าหมายที่จะโจมตีศูนย์ฐานทัพหลายแห่งในยูเครน
เปลวไฟจากบริเวณใกล้แม่น้ำนีเปอร์ในกรุงเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
อาคารฐานทัพทหารได้รับความเสียหายจากไฟไหม้ ในเมืองโบรวารี ใกล้กรุงเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
เจ้าหน้าที่ดับเพลิงเร่งดับไฟที่ไหม้อาคารแห่งหนึ่ง หลังจากเกิดระเบิดหลายครั้ง ที่เมืองชูกีฟ ทางตะวันออกของยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ ขณะที่กองกำลังของรัสเซียบุกเข้ายูเครนผ่านทางชายแดนในหลายทิศทาง โดยใช้ทั้งการยิงขีปนาวุธและเฮลิคอปเตอร์เพื่อโจมตีตำแหน่งที่ทหารยูเครนประจำอยู่
ควันพวยพุ่งจากอาคารของกระทรวงกลาโหมยูเครน ในกรุงเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจตรวจสอบซากขีปนาวุธที่ตกลงมาริมถนน ในกรุงเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
ภาพของการระเบิด ใกล้เมืองดนิโปร ประเทศยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
สภาพความเสียหายของหน่วยตระเวนชายแดน ที่แคว้นเคียฟ ประเทศยูเครน เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์
รถถังออกปฏิบัติการ หลังประธานาธิบดีปูตินประกาศบุกยูเครน ที่เมืองอาร์มันสค์ ไครเมีย วันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์

