ชาวรัสเซียทั่วโลกเผาพาสปอร์ต แสดงจุดยืนต้านผู้นำประเทศ
หลังจากรัสเซียตัดสินใจบุกเข้าโจมตีรัสเซีย เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ที่ผ่านมา ประชาชนทั่วโลกซึ่งรวมถึงชาวรัสเซียที่ไม่เห็นด้วยกับการกระทำของประธานาธิบดีวลาดิมีร์ ปูติน ได้ออกมาประท้วงกันอย่างต่อเนื่องจนถึงปัจจุบัน ล่าสุดมีภาพการเผาหนังสือเดินทางรัสเซียเพื่อเป็นการแสดงออกเชิงสัญลักษณ์ว่าต่อต้านการกระทำที่โหดร้ายของปูติน
Man burning his #Russian passport in front of Georgian parliament while protesting #russianinvasion of #Ukraine #GloryToUkraine pic.twitter.com/TrU0V8sRYZ
— Dachi Dgebuadze (@saintpandaa) February 24, 2022
A Russian citizen is burning his passport to protest against the Russian invasion of #Ukraine at a massive peaceful rally in central #London #StandWithUkraine ✊🏼🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/E4wKYqfDQC
— British-UkrainianAid (@BritUkrAid) February 25, 2022
A man, burning his Russian passport in the protests against the war, next to the Russian embassy, Riga, Latvia. pic.twitter.com/GMcyhoVCBe
— The Eastern Border (@Eastern_Border) February 25, 2022
Russian-Israelis are burning their Russian passports in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Jews take oppression against other people personally. They will do everything they can to fight injustice everywhere. They also stood with the Uyghur Muslims.pic.twitter.com/t7yaQZZ28k
— Imam of Peace 🕊 (@Imamofpeace) February 25, 2022