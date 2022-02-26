ชาวรัสเซียทั่วโลกเผาพาสปอร์ต แสดงจุดยืนต้านผู้นำประเทศ

หลังจากรัสเซียตัดสินใจบุกเข้าโจมตีรัสเซีย เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ที่ผ่านมา ประชาชนทั่วโลกซึ่งรวมถึงชาวรัสเซียที่ไม่เห็นด้วยกับการกระทำของประธานาธิบดีวลาดิมีร์ ปูติน ได้ออกมาประท้วงกันอย่างต่อเนื่องจนถึงปัจจุบัน ล่าสุดมีภาพการเผาหนังสือเดินทางรัสเซียเพื่อเป็นการแสดงออกเชิงสัญลักษณ์ว่าต่อต้านการกระทำที่โหดร้ายของปูติน

A Russian citizen is burning his passport to protest against the Russian invasion of #Ukraine at a massive peaceful rally in central #London #StandWithUkraine ✊🏼🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/E4wKYqfDQC — British-UkrainianAid (@BritUkrAid) February 25, 2022

A man, burning his Russian passport in the protests against the war, next to the Russian embassy, Riga, Latvia. pic.twitter.com/GMcyhoVCBe — The Eastern Border (@Eastern_Border) February 25, 2022