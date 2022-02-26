ต่างประเทศ

ชาวรัสเซียทั่วโลกเผาพาสปอร์ต แสดงจุดยืนต้านผู้นำประเทศ

ชาวรัสเซียทั่วโลกเผาพาสปอร์ต แสดงจุดยืนต้านผู้นำประเทศ

หลังจากรัสเซียตัดสินใจบุกเข้าโจมตีรัสเซีย เมื่อวันที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ที่ผ่านมา ประชาชนทั่วโลกซึ่งรวมถึงชาวรัสเซียที่ไม่เห็นด้วยกับการกระทำของประธานาธิบดีวลาดิมีร์ ปูติน ได้ออกมาประท้วงกันอย่างต่อเนื่องจนถึงปัจจุบัน ล่าสุดมีภาพการเผาหนังสือเดินทางรัสเซียเพื่อเป็นการแสดงออกเชิงสัญลักษณ์ว่าต่อต้านการกระทำที่โหดร้ายของปูติน

ชาวรัสเซียในเทลอาวีฟ อิสราเอล
ชาวรัสเซียในซิดนีย์ ออสเตรเลีย
ชาวรัสเซียในมอลทรีออล แคนาดา
ชาวรัสเซียในมอลทรีออล แคนาดา

เกาะติดทุกสถานการณ์จาก
Line @Matichon ได้ที่นี่

LINE @Matichon