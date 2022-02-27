คลิปรัสเซียยิงขีปนาวุธถล่มคลังน้ำมันยูเครน ลุกเป็นทะเลเพลิง

นายกเทศมนตรีเมืองวาซิลคีฟของยูเครน เปิดเผยว่า รัสเซียได้ยิงขีปนาวุธนำวิถีถล่มคลังน้ำมันในเมืองวาซิลคีฟ จนระเบิดลุกเป็นไฟขนาดยักษ์และส่งกลุ่มควันพิษดำทมึนทั่วท้องฟ้า ทำให้เกิดความหวั่นกลัวว่าจะประชาชนจะสูดควันพิษเข้าไป

Russian missile strikes in Vasylkiv just south of Kyiv caused an enormous fire at an oil depot. Confirmed by city mayor and central government authorities who are advising people to close their windows because of toxic smoke. pic.twitter.com/dofjtSIenF

