ต่างประเทศ

คลิปรัสเซียยิงขีปนาวุธถล่มคลังน้ำมันยูเครน ลุกเป็นทะเลเพลิง

คลิปรัสเซียยิงขีปนาวุธถล่มคลังน้ำมันยูเครน ลุกเป็นทะเลเพลิง

นายกเทศมนตรีเมืองวาซิลคีฟของยูเครน เปิดเผยว่า รัสเซียได้ยิงขีปนาวุธนำวิถีถล่มคลังน้ำมันในเมืองวาซิลคีฟ จนระเบิดลุกเป็นไฟขนาดยักษ์และส่งกลุ่มควันพิษดำทมึนทั่วท้องฟ้า ทำให้เกิดความหวั่นกลัวว่าจะประชาชนจะสูดควันพิษเข้าไป

เกาะติดทุกสถานการณ์จาก
Line @Matichon ได้ที่นี่

LINE @Matichon