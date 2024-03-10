ทวนรายชื่อผู้เข้าชิง ออสการ์ ครั้งที่ 96 ก่อนประกาศผลพรุ่งนี้
ก่อนที่งานประกาศรางวัลอคาเดมี อวอร์ดส์ หรือ ออสการ์ ครั้งที่ 96 ซึ่งถือเป็นงานประกาศรางวัลที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในวงการภาพยนตร์ จะมีขึ้นที่โรงละครดอลบี เธียเตอร์ ในนครลอสแอนเจลิส ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา ในคืนวันอาทิตย์ที่ 10 มีนาคม ตามเวลาท้องถิ่น หรือช่วงเช้าของวันที่ 11 มีนาคม ตามเวลาประเทศไทย จึงเป็นโอกาสดีที่จะทบทวนรายชื่อภาพยนตร์และนักแสดงที่มีชื่อเข้าชิงรางวัลออสการ์ประจำปีนี้
ภาพยนตร์ที่มีชื่อเข้าชิงรางวัลมากที่สุดในปีนี้คือ Oppenheimer ที่ 13 สาขา ตามมาเป็นอันดับ 2 คือ Poor Things ที่ 11 สาขา และ Killers of the Flower Moon ที่ 10 สาขา ส่วน Barbie มีชื่อเข้าชิงรางวัล 8 สาขา
รางวัลภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
รางวัลผู้กำกับการแสดงยอดเยี่ยม
โจนาธาน เกลเซอร์ จาก The Zone of Interest
ยอร์กอส ลานธิมอส จาก Poor Things
คริสโตเฟอร์ โนแลน จาก Oppenheimer
มาร์ติน สกอร์เซซี จาก Killers of the Flower Moon
จัสตีน ตรีเย จาก Anatomy of a Fall
รางวัลนักแสดงนำชายยอดเยี่ยม
แบรดลีย์ คูเปอร์ จาก Maestro
โคลแมน โดมิงโก จาก Rustin
พอล จิอามัตติ จาก The Holdovers
คิลเลียน เมอร์ฟี จาก Oppenheimer
เจฟฟรีย์ ไรต์ จาก American Fiction
รางวัลนักแสดงนำหญิงยอดเยี่ยม
แอนเน็ต เบนิ่ง จาก Nyad
ลิลี แกลดสโตน จาก Killers of the Flower Moon
แซนดร้า ฮึลเลอร์ จาก Anatomy of a Fall
แครี่ มัลลิแกน จาก Maestro
เอ็มมา สโตน จาก Poor Things
รางวัลนักแสดงสมทบชายยอดเยี่ยม
สเตอร์ลิง เคลบี บราวน์ จาก American Fiction
โรเบิร์ต เดอ นีโร จาก Killers of the Flower Moon
โรเบิร์ต ดาวนีย์ จูเนียร์ จาก Oppenheimer
ไรอัน กอสลิง จาก Barbie
มาร์ค รัฟฟาโล จาก Poor Things
รางวัลนักแสดงสมทบหญิงยอดเยี่ยม
เอมิลี บลันท์ จาก Oppenheimer
แดเนี่ยลล์ บรูคส์ จาก The Color Purple
อเมริกา เฟอร์เรรา จาก Barbie
โจดี้ ฟอสเตอร์ จาก Nyad
ดาวีน จอย แรนดอล์ฟ จาก The Holdovers
รางวัลภาพยนตร์ภาษาต่างประเทศยอดเยี่ยม
Io Capitano จาก Italy
Perfect Days จาก Japan
Society of the Snow จาก Spain
The Teachers’ Lounge จาก Germany
The Zone of Interest จาก United Kingdom
รางวัลภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นยอดเยี่ยม
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse
รางวัลภาพยนตร์สารคดียอดเยี่ยม
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
รางวัลบทภาพยนตร์ดัดแปลงยอดเยี่ยม
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
รางวัลบทภาพยนตร์ดั้งเดิมยอดเยี่ยม
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
May December
Past Lives
Maestro
รางวัลภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
รางวัลดนตรีประกอบยอดเยี่ยม
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
รางวัลเพลงประกอบยอดเยี่ยม
“It Never Went Away” จาก American Symphony
“I’m Just Ken” จาก Barbie
“What Was I Made For?” จาก Barbie
“The Fire Inside” จาก Flamin’ Hot
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” จาก Killers of the Flower Moon
รางวัลบันทึกเสียงยอดเยี่ยม
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
รางวัลสาขาออกแบบฉากยอดเยี่ยม
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
รางวัลภาพถ่ายยอดเยี่ยม
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
รางวัลแต่งหน้า ทำผมยอดเยี่ยม
Golda
Society of the Snow
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
รางวัลออกแบบเครื่องแต่งกายยอดเยี่ยม
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
รางวัลสาขาเทคนิคพิเศษยอดเยี่ยม
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
รางวัลลำดับภาพยอดเยี่ยม
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things