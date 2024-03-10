ทวนรายชื่อผู้เข้าชิง ออสการ์ ครั้งที่ 96 ก่อนประกาศผลพรุ่งนี้

ก่อนที่งานประกาศรางวัลอคาเดมี อวอร์ดส์ หรือ ออสการ์ ครั้งที่ 96 ซึ่งถือเป็นงานประกาศรางวัลที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในวงการภาพยนตร์ จะมีขึ้นที่โรงละครดอลบี เธียเตอร์ ในนครลอสแอนเจลิส ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา ในคืนวันอาทิตย์ที่ 10 มีนาคม ตามเวลาท้องถิ่น หรือช่วงเช้าของวันที่ 11 มีนาคม ตามเวลาประเทศไทย จึงเป็นโอกาสดีที่จะทบทวนรายชื่อภาพยนตร์และนักแสดงที่มีชื่อเข้าชิงรางวัลออสการ์ประจำปีนี้

ภาพยนตร์ที่มีชื่อเข้าชิงรางวัลมากที่สุดในปีนี้คือ Oppenheimer ที่ 13 สาขา ตามมาเป็นอันดับ 2 คือ Poor Things ที่ 11 สาขา และ Killers of the Flower Moon ที่ 10 สาขา ส่วน Barbie มีชื่อเข้าชิงรางวัล 8 สาขา

รางวัลภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม

Advertisement

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

รางวัลผู้กำกับการแสดงยอดเยี่ยม

โจนาธาน เกลเซอร์ จาก The Zone of Interest

ยอร์กอส ลานธิมอส จาก Poor Things

คริสโตเฟอร์ โนแลน จาก Oppenheimer

มาร์ติน สกอร์เซซี จาก Killers of the Flower Moon

จัสตีน ตรีเย จาก Anatomy of a Fall

รางวัลนักแสดงนำชายยอดเยี่ยม

แบรดลีย์ คูเปอร์ จาก Maestro

โคลแมน โดมิงโก จาก Rustin

พอล จิอามัตติ จาก The Holdovers

คิลเลียน เมอร์ฟี จาก Oppenheimer

เจฟฟรีย์ ไรต์ จาก American Fiction

รางวัลนักแสดงนำหญิงยอดเยี่ยม

แอนเน็ต เบนิ่ง จาก Nyad

ลิลี แกลดสโตน จาก Killers of the Flower Moon

แซนดร้า ฮึลเลอร์ จาก Anatomy of a Fall

แครี่ มัลลิแกน จาก Maestro

เอ็มมา สโตน จาก Poor Things

รางวัลนักแสดงสมทบชายยอดเยี่ยม

สเตอร์ลิง เคลบี บราวน์ จาก American Fiction

โรเบิร์ต เดอ นีโร จาก Killers of the Flower Moon

โรเบิร์ต ดาวนีย์ จูเนียร์ จาก Oppenheimer

ไรอัน กอสลิง จาก Barbie

มาร์ค รัฟฟาโล จาก Poor Things

รางวัลนักแสดงสมทบหญิงยอดเยี่ยม

เอมิลี บลันท์ จาก Oppenheimer

แดเนี่ยลล์ บรูคส์ จาก The Color Purple

อเมริกา เฟอร์เรรา จาก Barbie

โจดี้ ฟอสเตอร์ จาก Nyad

ดาวีน จอย แรนดอล์ฟ จาก The Holdovers

รางวัลภาพยนตร์ภาษาต่างประเทศยอดเยี่ยม

Io Capitano จาก Italy

Perfect Days จาก Japan

Society of the Snow จาก Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge จาก Germany

The Zone of Interest จาก United Kingdom

รางวัลภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นยอดเยี่ยม

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse

รางวัลภาพยนตร์สารคดียอดเยี่ยม

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

รางวัลบทภาพยนตร์ดัดแปลงยอดเยี่ยม

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest



รางวัลบทภาพยนตร์ดั้งเดิมยอดเยี่ยม

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

May December

Past Lives

Maestro

รางวัลภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

รางวัลดนตรีประกอบยอดเยี่ยม

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

รางวัลเพลงประกอบยอดเยี่ยม

“It Never Went Away” จาก American Symphony

“I’m Just Ken” จาก Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” จาก Barbie

“The Fire Inside” จาก Flamin’ Hot

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” จาก Killers of the Flower Moon

รางวัลบันทึกเสียงยอดเยี่ยม

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

รางวัลสาขาออกแบบฉากยอดเยี่ยม

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

รางวัลภาพถ่ายยอดเยี่ยม

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

รางวัลแต่งหน้า ทำผมยอดเยี่ยม

Golda

Society of the Snow

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

รางวัลออกแบบเครื่องแต่งกายยอดเยี่ยม

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

รางวัลสาขาเทคนิคพิเศษยอดเยี่ยม

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

รางวัลลำดับภาพยอดเยี่ยม

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things