Visitors from Streesmutprakan School Learn More About MUIC

A group of 90 students and teachers from Streesmutprakan School English Program and Mini-English Program visited Mahidol University International College (MUIC) on August 9, 2018.

After MUIC officials welcomed them at Seminar Room 1210, MUIC Building 1, the students learned more about how to prepare for MUIC’s admission procedures which include a written examination and an interview.

They also received details about the academic programs that MUIC offers and were given a tour of MUIC buildings, facilities, and Salaya Pavilion Hotel and Training Center.