Harvard Club of Thailand’s dinner talk by top thought leaders who are shaping the future of finance in Thailand

Realizing disruptive changes in the world that affects Thailand in many aspects including financial services, the Harvard Club of Thailand is honored to organize a dinner talk with 3 leaders in financial sector of Thailand to share their expert views on the topic “Fostering the Future of Finance”.

The distinguished panel includes top Harvard alumni including Dr.Veerathai Santiprabhob, the Governor of the Bank of Thailand, Dr.Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn, Secretary-General for the Office of the Insurance Commission and khun Tipsuda Thavaramara , the Chairwoman of Thai FinTech Association. The session will be moderated by Dr.Santitarn Sathirathai, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Sea (Owner of Garena, Shopee and Airpay)

The event will also feature opening remarks by Professor Dr.Surakiart Sathirathai, former Deputy Prime Minister, who is the current President of the Harvard Club of Thailand.

“Fostering the Future of Finance” is on 3rd March 2020, 18.00-21.00 at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit. Ticket price THB 2300 includes food and beverages can be purchase at this link : https://www.eventpop.me/e/8194-futureforum2020 For queries please email admin@harvardthailand.com