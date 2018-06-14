Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg on working visit to Thailand, 13-14 June 2018

H.E. Mr Jean ASSELBORN, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg is visiting Thailand on 13-14 June 2018 in the context of a regional working visit that will also have taken him to Laos (12-13 June) and which will conclude in Vietnam (14-15 June).

While in Thailand, Minister Jean ASSELBORN had a meeting with H.E. Don PRAMUDWINAI, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on 13 June, during which the Ministers emphasized the cordial bilateral relations and reflected upon the quality of the long-standing bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg who will mark the 60th Anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2019.

Minister ASSELBORN reiterated the European Union’s call for the urgent restoration of the democratic process in Thailand through credible and inclusive elections and the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. He welcomed the Thai government’s commitment to adhere to its roadmap and parliament’s adoption of the organic laws allowing for the elections to be held by February 2019.

Minister ASSELBORN recalled that the European Union had decided in December 2017 to resume

political contacts at all levels with Thailand in order to facilitate meaningful dialogue on issues of mutual importance, including on human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the road towards democracy. It is in this spirit that Ministers ASSELBORN and PRAMUDWINAI had a positive exchange on various aspects of the relationship between Thailand and the European Union, of which Luxembourg is a founding member. The talks also touched upon the conditions to be met by the Thai authorities in order to enable the resumption of talks on an EU-Thailand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Ministers PRAMUDWINAI and ASSELBORN also had an exchange on topical regional and international issues, including but not limited to ASEAN’s role in regional integration and the developments and initiatives in the Greater Mekong region.

Minister ASSELBORN also met representatives of the Thai civil society on 14 June in order to be

informed about the current state of civil and political liberties and the measures that will need to be taken by the authorities in order to ensure the holding of credible and inclusive elections and the subsequent installation of a democratically elected civilian government.