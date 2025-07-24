ยูนิเซฟ ห่วงความปลอดภัยเด็ก เรียกร้องให้ทุกฝ่ายยุติความรุนแรงชายแดนไทย–กัมพูชา

เมื่อวันที่ 24 กรกฎาคม ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานว่า UNICEF Thailand ออกแถลงการณ์ โดย นางจูน คุนูกิ ผู้อำนวยการองค์การยูนิเซฟประจำภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกและแปซิฟิก

ยูนิเซฟเรียกร้องให้ทุกฝ่ายยุติความรุนแรงและให้การคุ้มครองเด็กท่ามกลางสถานการณ์ตึงเครียดบริเวณชายแดนไทย–กัมพูชา

กรุงเทพฯ, 24 กรกฎาคม 2568 – ยูนิเซฟรู้สึกกังวลอย่างยิ่งต่อเหตุปะทะที่ทวีความรุนแรงขึ้นบริเวณชายแดนไทย–กัมพูชา ซึ่งมีรายงานว่ามีพลเรือนได้รับบาดเจ็บและเสียชีวิต รวมถึงเด็ก และส่งผลให้โรงเรียนหลายร้อยแห่งในพื้นที่ที่ได้รับผลกระทบต้องปิดชั่วคราว

ยูนิเซฟขอเรียกร้องให้ทุกฝ่ายใช้ความอดทนอดกลั้นอย่างสูงสุด พร้อมทั้งเร่งดำเนินการปกป้องคุ้มครองเด็กและบริการพื้นฐานที่จำเป็นสำหรับเด็ก ตามพันธกรณีภายใต้กฎหมายระหว่างประเทศ รวมถึงอนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิเด็ก โดยความปลอดภัยและสวัสดิภาพของเด็กต้องเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสูงสุด และโรงเรียนยังคงต้องเป็นพื้นที่ปลอดภัยสำหรับการเรียนรู้ของเด็ก

Statement by June Kunugi, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific

UNICEF urges de-escalation and protection of children amid rising Thailand–Cambodia border tensions

Bangkok, 24 July 2025 – UNICEF is deeply concerned by the escalating violence along the Thailand–Cambodia border, which has reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including the killing of children, and the temporary closure of hundreds of schools in affected areas.

UNICEF calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and protect children and the critical services they rely on, in line with their obligations under international law, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Children must be protected at all times and their safety and well-being must be prioritized, while schools must remain safe spaces for learning.