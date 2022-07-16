นทท.ซาอุฯ ปลื้มตร. ตามกระเป๋าจากแท็กซี่จนเจอ-สัญญา กลับมาเที่ยวไทยอีก

นักท่องเที่ยวซาอุ ปลื้ม ตร.ท่องเที่ยว ตามกระเป๋าจากแท็กซี่จนเจอ – สัญญากลับมาเที่ยวไทยอีก

เมื่อเวลา 16.30 น.วันที่ 16 กรกฎาคม ที่กองบัญชาการตำรวจท่องเที่ยว พล.ต.ต.อภิชาติ สุริบุญญา รองผู้บัญชาการตำรวจท่องเที่ยว (รอง ผบช.ทท.) ในฐานะ โฆษก บช.ทท. เปิดเผยว่า เมื่อเวลาประมาณ 01.40 น. Mrs.Algarz Rehub Saleh A นักท่องเที่ยวชาวซาอุดิอาระเบียพร้อมเพื่อน ทำกระเป๋าสัมภาระซึ่งมีของสำคัญหายระหว่างการเดินทางจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิไปยังโรงแรมที่พัก และเดินทางกลับมาขอความช่วยเหลือตำรวจท่องเที่ยวที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ

ต่อมาไม่นาน พ.ต.อ.มิลินทร์ เพียรช่าง ผู้กำกับการตำรวจท่องเที่ยว ประจำสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ ตรวจสอบจนพบรถแท็กซี่ที่นักท่องเที่ยวใช้บริการ และประสานแจ้งคนขับจนติดตามนำกระเป๋ากลับคืนมาอย่างปลอดภัยส่งผลให้นักท่องเที่ยวซาอุดังกล่าวเขียนข้อความชื่นชมประเทศไทยและตำรวจท่องเที่ยวว่า

ซึ่งมีความหมายว่า เจ้าหน้าที่ (ตำรวจท่องเที่ยว) ใจดีและทำงานแบบมืออาชีพมากๆ พวกเขาช่วยเราหาของที่เราทำหายเองและมีการบริหารจัดการได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยม ที่จริงเราหมดหวังที่จะได้ของคืนไปแล้ว แต่ตำรวจท่องเที่ยวก็ทุ่มเทอย่างสุดกำลังจนได้ของคืนมาจนได้

ไม่มีคำพูดใดที่สามารถอธิบายความรู้สึกขอบคุณของเราอย่างจริงใจได้ เรารักกรุงเทพฯ และกรุงเทพช่างเป็นเมืองที่โชคดีมากที่มีตำรวจท่องเที่ยวแบบนี้ เราจะกลับมาเที่ยวอีกแน่นอนเพราะการทำงานของตำรวจท่องเที่ยว พวกเขายอดเยี่ยมที่สุด

ด้าน พล.ต.ต.อภิชาติ รองผู้บัญชาการตำรวจท่องเที่ยว (รอง ผบช.ทท.) กล่าวว่า เฟซบุ๊กของนักท่องเที่ยวชาวซาอุดิอาระเบียกลุ่มนี้ เป็นเหมือนขวัญและกำลังใจที่ทำให้ตำรวจท่องเที่ยวจะตั้งใจทำงานอย่างหนัก เพื่อให้ประเทศไทยเป็นมหาอำนาจการท่องเที่ยวของโลกต่อไปและถือโอกาสนี้ ขอบคุณคนขับแท็กซี่รายนี้ที่ให้ความร่วมมือเป็นอย่างดี นับว่าเป็นคนไทยและคนขับแท็กซี่ที่มีคุณภาพมากๆ โดยอยากให้ประชาชนทุกคน ทุกสาขาอาชีพพร้อมใจและร่วมมือกันเป็นเจ้าภาพต้อนรับนักท่องเที่ยวจากทั่วโลกที่เข้ามาเที่ยวประเทศไทยอย่างอบอุ่น

“เชื่อเหลือเกินว่า เหตุการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้นครั้งนี้ จะส่งผลให้นักท่องเที่ยวชาวซาอุดิอาระเบียประทับใจและมั่นใจในการเดินทางมาเที่ยวประเทศไทยมากยิ่งขึ้น” พล.ต.ต.อภิชาติระบุ

“Saudi tourists are impressed with the Tourist Police, promise to travel to Thailand again”

Today (16 July 2022) at 4:30 p.m. at the Tourist Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Apichat Suriboonya, Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police as a Spokesperson of this Bureau has announced to the press that Lt. Gen. Sukhun Pormmayon Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, would like to inform the press and the public that on the same day at around 1:40 am Mrs. Algarz Rehub Saleh A, a Saudi tourist with friends have lost their luggages with important items during the journey from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel. They all later returned to the tourist police at the Suvarnabhumi Airport again for needing help.

Just only a short time, under the supervision of Police Colonel Milin Pianchang, Superintendent of the tourist police at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the tourist police ran checking and found the taxi that took such tourist to the hotel. Quickly, they coordinated the taxi driver until the bag can be returned safely. This resulted in the Saudi tourists writing praise for Thailand and the tourist police that

“The Staff is very kind and professional, they helped.

us with our lost item and handle it very good ,we was

hopeless and they gave so many efforts. No words can

describe how thankful we are. Love. Bangkok is very lucky to

have such incridible and friendly team, we will visit

again because of them, they are the BEST.”

Pol Maj Gen Apichat also said that the feedback of this group of Saudi tourists is like a moral support that urges the tourist police work hard to make Thailand become superpower of tourism. He took this opportunity to thank the taxi driver for his cooperation and for being a very good Thai person.

Also, Pol Maj Pol Apichat said that he would like all Thai people are united and join together to host warmly and welcome all tourists from all over the world who come to visit Thailand. He does believe this phenomenon will make Saudi tourists more impressed and confident in their trips to Thailand.