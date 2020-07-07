อรรถวิชช์ ชี้ปมแบนมะพร้าวไทย เพราะลิงเก็บ “เหยียดวัฒนธรรม” ทั้งที่ต่างชาติก็มีหมูเก็บเห็ด

ภายหลังประเทศไทยถูกหลายประเทศแบนไม่ซื้อมะพร้าว เนื่องจากใช้แรงงานสัตว์ คือ ลิง เก็บผลผลิตนั้น

เมื่อวันที่ 7 กรกฎาคม นายอรรถวิชช์ สุวรรณภักดี เลขาธิการพรรคกล้า โพสต์ผ่านเฟซบุ๊กส่วนตัวว่า ลิงไทยเก็บมะพร้าว vs หมูฝรั่งเก็บเห็ดทรัฟเฟิลเป็นวิถีทางวัฒนธรรม ที่ควรเคารพกัน อย่าเหยียดวัฒนธรรมกัน

คนกับลิง ฝึกฝน ผูกพัน ทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อเก็บมะพร้าว และมะพร้าวก็เป็นส่วนผสมสำคัญในอาหารไทยที่เป็นที่รู้จักทั่วโลก เช่น ต้มข่าไก่ แกงเขียวหวาน ไทยมีมาตรฐานการฝึกลิงตั้งแต่โรงเรียน จนถึง วิทยาลัยฝึกลิงเพื่อการเกษตร

ในโลกตะวันตก การนำหมูไปช่วยขุดหาเห็ดทรัฟเฟิล ก็มีมาช้านานเช่นกัน กลิ่นของเห็ดนี้เป็นส่วนปรุง อาหารให้อร่อยมากขึ้นในหลายเมนูตั้งแต่ ซุป สลัด ถึงอาหารจานหลัก

การที่ องค์กรพิทักษ์สัตว์ (PETA) รณรงค์เรื่องการทำร้ายสัตว์ เป็นเรื่องที่เข้าใจได้ แต่ครั้งนี้ถึงขนาดรณรงค์ให้หลายประเทศแบนสินค้าไทยที่มีมะพร้าวไทยผสมออกจากร้าน มันโหดร้ายและเหยียดวัฒนธรรมกันมากเกินไป ในโลกยุคใหม่ที่ควรเคารพในเชื้อชาติและวัฒนธรรมที่หลากหลาย

และข้อความเป็นภาษาอังกฤษว่า Local monkeys picking coconuts vs Foreign hogs finding truffles, different cultures, both respectable. Stop cultural racism

In our culture, the bond between monkeys and their trainers is undeniable. They work and live together. Monkeys are trained by men to pick coconut from the tall trees. And throughout history coconuts have become notable ingredients for many world famous Thai dishes such as Tom kha gai and Green curry. And, in fact, in Thailand we have standards for training monkeys from local schools to even the monkey training college.

Likewise, in the western world, hogs are trained to find truffles, which are then used as ingredients in their food as well, be it soup, salad, or adding flavour to many main dishes.

It is understandable for PETA to come out and raise awareness about animals welfare but it is another story for banning Thai coconut products. Not only is that a harsh way but it also suggests cultural ignorance and disrespect in others’ ways of life.

Atavit Suwannapakdee

Secretary-General of Kla party.