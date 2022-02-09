The Power of the Dog นำโด่งชิง 12 รางวัลออสการ์ พร้อมรายชื่อผู้เข้าชิงครบทุกรางวัล
เอพี รายงาน เดอะ พาวเวอร์ ออฟ เดอะ ด็อก ( The Power of the Dog ) ภาพยนตร์คาวบอยดรามาทางเน็ตฟลิกซ์ ผลงานกำกับของ เจน แคมเปียน ผู้กำกับหญิงชาวนิวซีแลนด์ วัย 67 ปี ได้รับเสนอชื่อชิง 12 รางวัลออสการ์มากที่สุดของรางวัลอะคาเดมี อะวอร์ดส์ หรือ ออสการ์ครั้งที่ 94 ที่จะมีการประกาศผลรางวัลวันอาทิตย์ที่ 27 มีนาคมตามเวลาท้องถิ่น หรือเช้าวันจันทร์ที่ 28 มีนาคม ตามเวลาในไทย ในรูปแบบมีพิธีกร และผู้ร่วมงาน
รางวัลใหญ่ที่ The Power of the Dog เข้าชิงมีทั้งรางวัลภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม รางวัลนักแสดงนำชาย และรางวัลนักแสดงสมทบชายและหญิง แล้วยังรางวัลผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยม ที่ทำให้ เจน แคมเปียน ขึ้นแท่นผู้กำกับหญิงคนแรกที่ได้รับเสนอชื่อชิงรางวัลผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยมออสการ์ถึง 2 ครั้ง โดยครั้งแรกเข้าชิงจากภาพยนตร์เรื่อง เดอะ เปียโน เมื่อปี 2537 แต่ไม่ชนะรางวัล
ขณะที่ดูน (Dune)ภาพยนตร์ไซ-ไฟ ฟอร์มยักษ์ สร้างจากนิยายไซ-ไฟระดับตำนานของ แฟรงค์ เฮอร์เบิร์ต เข้าชิง 10 รางวัล ส่วนใหญ่เป็นรางวัลด้านเทคนิค ตามด้วย Belfast และ West Side Story เข้าชิง 7 รางวัล,King Richard เข้าชิง 6 รางวัล ขณะที่ภาพยนตร์ที่เข้าชิง 4 รางวัล มีด้วยกัน 3 เรื่องคือ Don’t Look Up , Nightmare Alley และ Drive My Car
สำหรับรายชื่อ ผลงาน และศิลปินที่ได้รับเสนอชื่อชิงรางวัลทั้งหมดมีดังนี้
รางวัลภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม มีภาพยนตร์ได้รับเสนอชิงรางวัล 10 เรื่องด้วยกัน
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
รางวัลนักแสดงนำชายยอดเยี่ยม
ฮาเวียร์ บาร์เดม จาก Being the Ricardos
เบเนดิกต์ คัมเบอร์แบตช์ The Power of the Dog
แอนดรูว์ การ์ฟิลด์ Tick, Tick… Boom!
วิล สมิธ King Richard
เดนเซล วอชิงตัน The Tragedy of Macbeth
รางวัลนักแสดงนำหญิงยอดเยี่ยม
เจสสิกา แชสเทน จาก The Eyes of Tammy Faye
โอลิเวีย โคลแมน The Lost Daughter
เพเลโนเป ครูซ Parallel Mothers
นิโคล คิดแมน Being the Ricardos
คริสเตน สจ๊วร์ต Spencer
รางวัลผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยม
เคนเน็ธ บรานาห์ Belfast
ริวสุเกะ ฮามากุจิ Drive My Car
พอล โธมัส แอนเดอร์สัน Licorice Pizza
เจน แคมเปียน The Power of the Dog
สตีเวน สปีลเบิร์ก West Side Story
รางวัลนักแสดงสมทบชายยอดเยี่ยม
เคียราน ไฮนด์ จาก Belfast
ทรอย คอตเชอร์ CODA
เจสซี เพลมอนส์ The Power of the Dog
เจ.เค. ซิมมอนส์ Being the Ricardos
โคดี สมิท-แมคฟี The Power of the Dog
รางวัลนักแสดงสมทบหญิงยอดเยี่ยม
เจสซี บัคลีย์ จาก The Lost Daughter
อารีอานา เดอโบเช่ West Side Story
จูดี เดนช์ Belfast
เคิร์สเตน ดันสต์ The Power of the Dog
อานจานู เอลลิส King Richard
รางวัลบทภาพยนตร์ดั้งเดิมยอดเยี่ยม
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
รางวัลบทภาพยนตร์ดัดแปลงยอดเยี่ยม
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
รางวัลภาพยนตร์ภาษาต่างประเทศยอดเยี่ยม
Drive My Car (ญี่ปุ่น)
Flee (เดนมาร์ก)
The Hand of God (อิตาลี)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (ภูฏาน)
The Worst Person in the World (นอร์เวย์)
รางวัลเพลงประกอบภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
รางวัลดนตรีประกอบยอดเยี่ยม
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
รางวัลภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นยอดเยี่ยม
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
รางวัลออกแบบฉากยอดเยี่ยม
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
รางวัลถ่ายภาพยอดเยี่ยม
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
รางวัลออกแบบเครื่องแต่งกายยอดเยี่ยม
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Westside Story
รางวัลแต่งหน้า ทำผมยอดเยี่ยม
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
รางวัลบันทึกเสียงยอดเยี่ยม
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
Westside Story
รางวัลเทคนิคพิเศษด้านภาพยอดเยี่ยม
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
รางวัลลำดับภาพยอดเยี่ยม
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
รางวัลแอนิเมชันขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
รางวัลภาพยนตร์เรื่องสั้นยอดเยี่ยม
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
รางวัลภาพยนตร์สารคดียอดเยี่ยม
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
รางวัลภาพยนตร์สารคดีขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies