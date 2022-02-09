The Power of the Dog นำโด่งชิง 12 รางวัลออสการ์ พร้อมรายชื่อผู้เข้าชิงครบทุกรางวัล

เอพี รายงาน เดอะ พาวเวอร์ ออฟ เดอะ ด็อก ( The Power of the Dog ) ภาพยนตร์คาวบอยดรามาทางเน็ตฟลิกซ์ ผลงานกำกับของ เจน แคมเปียน ผู้กำกับหญิงชาวนิวซีแลนด์ วัย 67 ปี ได้รับเสนอชื่อชิง 12 รางวัลออสการ์มากที่สุดของรางวัลอะคาเดมี อะวอร์ดส์ หรือ ออสการ์ครั้งที่ 94 ที่จะมีการประกาศผลรางวัลวันอาทิตย์ที่ 27 มีนาคมตามเวลาท้องถิ่น หรือเช้าวันจันทร์ที่ 28 มีนาคม ตามเวลาในไทย ในรูปแบบมีพิธีกร และผู้ร่วมงาน

รางวัลใหญ่ที่ The Power of the Dog เข้าชิงมีทั้งรางวัลภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม รางวัลนักแสดงนำชาย และรางวัลนักแสดงสมทบชายและหญิง แล้วยังรางวัลผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยม ที่ทำให้ เจน แคมเปียน ขึ้นแท่นผู้กำกับหญิงคนแรกที่ได้รับเสนอชื่อชิงรางวัลผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยมออสการ์ถึง 2 ครั้ง โดยครั้งแรกเข้าชิงจากภาพยนตร์เรื่อง เดอะ เปียโน เมื่อปี 2537 แต่ไม่ชนะรางวัล

ขณะที่ดูน (Dune)ภาพยนตร์ไซ-ไฟ ฟอร์มยักษ์ สร้างจากนิยายไซ-ไฟระดับตำนานของ แฟรงค์ เฮอร์เบิร์ต เข้าชิง 10 รางวัล ส่วนใหญ่เป็นรางวัลด้านเทคนิค ตามด้วย Belfast และ West Side Story เข้าชิง 7 รางวัล,King Richard เข้าชิง 6 รางวัล ขณะที่ภาพยนตร์ที่เข้าชิง 4 รางวัล มีด้วยกัน 3 เรื่องคือ Don’t Look Up , Nightmare Alley และ Drive My Car

สำหรับรายชื่อ ผลงาน และศิลปินที่ได้รับเสนอชื่อชิงรางวัลทั้งหมดมีดังนี้

รางวัลภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม มีภาพยนตร์ได้รับเสนอชิงรางวัล 10 เรื่องด้วยกัน

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

รางวัลนักแสดงนำชายยอดเยี่ยม

ฮาเวียร์ บาร์เดม จาก Being the Ricardos

เบเนดิกต์ คัมเบอร์แบตช์ The Power of the Dog

แอนดรูว์ การ์ฟิลด์ Tick, Tick… Boom!

วิล สมิธ King Richard

เดนเซล วอชิงตัน The Tragedy of Macbeth

รางวัลนักแสดงนำหญิงยอดเยี่ยม

เจสสิกา แชสเทน จาก The Eyes of Tammy Faye

โอลิเวีย โคลแมน The Lost Daughter

เพเลโนเป ครูซ Parallel Mothers

นิโคล คิดแมน Being the Ricardos

คริสเตน สจ๊วร์ต Spencer

รางวัลผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยม

เคนเน็ธ บรานาห์ Belfast

ริวสุเกะ ฮามากุจิ Drive My Car

พอล โธมัส แอนเดอร์สัน Licorice Pizza

เจน แคมเปียน The Power of the Dog

สตีเวน สปีลเบิร์ก West Side Story

รางวัลนักแสดงสมทบชายยอดเยี่ยม

เคียราน ไฮนด์ จาก Belfast

ทรอย คอตเชอร์ CODA

เจสซี เพลมอนส์ The Power of the Dog

เจ.เค. ซิมมอนส์ Being the Ricardos

โคดี สมิท-แมคฟี The Power of the Dog

รางวัลนักแสดงสมทบหญิงยอดเยี่ยม

เจสซี บัคลีย์ จาก The Lost Daughter

อารีอานา เดอโบเช่ West Side Story

จูดี เดนช์ Belfast

เคิร์สเตน ดันสต์ The Power of the Dog

อานจานู เอลลิส King Richard

รางวัลบทภาพยนตร์ดั้งเดิมยอดเยี่ยม

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

รางวัลบทภาพยนตร์ดัดแปลงยอดเยี่ยม

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

รางวัลภาพยนตร์ภาษาต่างประเทศยอดเยี่ยม

Drive My Car (ญี่ปุ่น)

Flee (เดนมาร์ก)

The Hand of God (อิตาลี)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (ภูฏาน)

The Worst Person in the World (นอร์เวย์)

รางวัลเพลงประกอบภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

รางวัลดนตรีประกอบยอดเยี่ยม

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

รางวัลภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นยอดเยี่ยม

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

รางวัลออกแบบฉากยอดเยี่ยม

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

รางวัลถ่ายภาพยอดเยี่ยม

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

รางวัลออกแบบเครื่องแต่งกายยอดเยี่ยม

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Westside Story

รางวัลแต่งหน้า ทำผมยอดเยี่ยม

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

รางวัลบันทึกเสียงยอดเยี่ยม

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

Westside Story

รางวัลเทคนิคพิเศษด้านภาพยอดเยี่ยม

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

รางวัลลำดับภาพยอดเยี่ยม

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

รางวัลแอนิเมชันขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

รางวัลภาพยนตร์เรื่องสั้นยอดเยี่ยม

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

รางวัลภาพยนตร์สารคดียอดเยี่ยม

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

รางวัลภาพยนตร์สารคดีขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies