ที่ประชุมสภานิสิต-นศ.ฯ ร่อนแถลงการณ์จี้เลือกตั้ง หวังไทยมีรบ.ปกติโดยเร็วที่สุด

วันนี้ (20 มกราคม) ที่ประชุมสภานิสิตนักศึกษาสัมพันธ์แห่งประเทศไทย ออกแถลงการณ์ที่ประชุมสภานิสิตนักศึกษาสัมพันธ์แห่งประเทศไทย เรื่อง ขอแสดงจุดยืนต่อกรณีการเลื่อนการเลือกตั้งสมาชิกสภาผู้แทนราษฎร มีรายละเอียดระบุว่า

ตามที่นายวิษณุ เครืองาม รองนายกรัฐมนตรี ได้มีการชี้แจงแบบแผนปฏิทินการเลือกตั้งต่อตัวแทนพรรคการเมืองขึ้นตามข้อเสนอของคณะกรรมการการเลือกตั้ง โดยมีการกำหนดให้วันอาทิตย์ที่ ๒๔ กุมภาพันธ์ ๒๕๖๒ เป็นวันใช้สิทธิเลือกตั้งสมาชิกสภาผู้แทนราษฎร ภายใต้เงื่อนไขเวลา ๑๕๐ วัน นับแต่พระราชบัญญัติประกอบรัฐธรรมนูญ ว่าด้วยการเลือกตั้งสมาชิกสภาผู้แทนราษฎร พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๑ มีผลบังคับใช้นั้น

ที่ประชุมสภานิสิตนักศึกษาสัมพันธ์แห่งประเทศไทย ซึ่งยึดมั่นในระบอบการปกครองตามแบบประชาธิปไตยอันธำรงไว้ซึ่งความสำคัญของอำนาจที่มาจากประชาชนเพื่อประชาชนเป็นสำคัญ ในฐานะตัวแทนของนิสิตนักศึกษา ได้ติดตามและสังเกตการณ์อย่างใกล้ชิดมาโดยตลอด ขอสนับสนุนให้คณะกรรมการการ-เลือกตั้งจัดการเลือกตั้งตามแบบแผนปฏิทินที่ได้ชี้แจงไว้ คือ “วันอาทิตย์ที่ ๒๔ กุมภาพันธ์ ๒๕๖๒” เพื่อเป็นก้าวแรกของการนำพาประเทศสู่ความเป็นประชาธิปไตย และความปรารถนาที่จะคืนอำนาจการปกครองกลับสู่ประชาชนโดยแท้จริงแล้ว

สุดท้ายนี้ ที่ประชุมสภานิสิตนักศึกษาสัมพันธ์แห่งประเทศไทย ขอแสดงจุดยืนสนับสนุนการปกครองในระบอบประชาธิปไตยอันมีพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงเป็นประมุข ซึ่งเป็นระบอบที่ประกันสิทธิและเสรีภาพของประชาชน โดยคาดหวังให้ประเทศไทยมีรัฐบาลที่มาจากการเลือกตั้งโดยเร็วที่สุดต่อไป

ที่ประชุมสภานิสิตนักศึกษาสัมพันธ์แห่งประเทศไทย

ในการประชุมสภานิสิตนักศึกษาสัมพันธ์แห่งประเทศไทย สมัยสามัญ ครั้งที่ ๙ ณ มหาวิทยาลัยขอนแก่น

๒๐ มกราคม ๒๕๖๒

Statement from the University Student Councils Assembly of Thailand

Title: Standpoint towards the postponement of the general election

As Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced the election calendar to the political party representatives according to the suggestion of the Election Commission of Thailand, the general election will be held on Sunday 24th February 2019 under the condition that elections must be held within 150 days after the Organic Law on election of members of the House of Representatives B.E. 2561 came into effect.

The University Student Councils Assembly of Thailand adheres to democratic principles which prioritize popular sovereignty. As the representative of university students who has closely been following and observing the preparation of a general election for a long time, University Student Councils Assembly of Thailand urges the Office of the Election Commission of Thailand to hold a general election according to the roadmap, which is on Sunday 24th February 2019. The 2019 General Election will be the important first step towards democracy and will fulfill the desire of Thai people who wish for a return of the sovereignty of the people.

Finally, the University Student Councils Assembly of Thailand standpoint is to support a constitutional monarchy system of governance which ensures the public’s rights and freedom. We look forward to have an elected government as soon as possible.

The University Student Councils Assembly of Thailand,

9th Regular Meeting of the University Student Councils Assembly of Thailand at Khon Kaen University

20th January 2019

#SCAT