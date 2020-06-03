“เนติวิทย์” นำทีม มอบคุกกี้เทียนอันเหมิน 1989 มอบให้สถานทูตจีนแต่ถูกรปภ.บอกให้ส่งไปรษณีย์แทน

เมื่อวันที่ 3 มิ.ย. นายเนติวิทย์ โชติภัทร์ไพศาล นายกสโมสรนิสิตคณะรัฐศาสตร์ จุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กส่วนตัวถึงกรณีที่นำคุกกี้ไปมอบให้สถานทูตจีน โดยมีรายละเอียดคือ

(แจกคุกกี้รำลึกเหตุการณ์เทียนอันเหมิน หน้าสถานทูตจีน)

วันนี้ผมและเพื่อนๆ เดินทางนำ “คุกกี้เทียนอันเหมิน 1989” (ใส่กล่องมีภาพหมีพูห์ติดอยู่) ไปมอบให้สถานทูตจีน เพื่อไปกินจะได้สำนึกในการละเมิดสิทธิมนุษยชน และเรียนรู้จากความผิดพลาด เลิกกดขี่คนธิเบต คนอุยกูร์ และคนฮ่องกง รวมถึงที่ทำลายแม่น้ำโขงด้วย ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่รปภ ไม่ได้รับ แต่ให้เราส่งไปรษณีย์มาอีกที

หลังจากนั้น เราได้เดินทางไปเยาวราช และสยาม เพื่อแจกจ่ายคุกกี้อีก 89 ชิ้นด้วย (มีคิวอาร์โค้ดให้ไปเรียนรู้เทียนอันเหมินติดอยู่ด้วย)

(Giving Tiananmen 1989 Cookies to The China Embassy)

Today, I and friends brought ‘Tiananmen 1989’ cookies (with Winnie the pooh as the cover of the box) to give them as a present to The China Embassy, Thailand. We hoped them to eat these cookies with the remorseful of violating human rights and to learn from Tiananmen massacre to give up at oppressing Tibetan, Uyghur, Hongkong people as well as building damn to destroy Mekong river. The guards got some cookies to eat; however, for the Embassy, they said we should sent them by mail.

Later, we went to Chinatown and Siam to distribute 89 Tiananmen cookies for free. Many people were interested to learn about Tiananmen1989 and to eat cookies.

Anyone interested can get them or take them to Chinese friends. We are giving away 89 pieces. Not for sale. If you’re interested, see the detail: https://web.facebook.com/…/a.105444164509…/121695866217395/…

Don’t transfer money to us, transfer it to ‘Protect our Mekong River Fund’ give money to the environmentalists who work to save Mekong river from China!

ขอบคุณภาพและข้อมูลจากเพจเนติวิทย์ โชติภัทร์ไพศาล