เพจดังฝากถึงแสนดี ยัน ไม่ใช่เด็กห้าว เลือก ก.ก.เพราะนโยบายมองโครงสร้างที่พรรคอื่นไม่แตะ

There is no problem with your criticism of MFP’s policy. We can Agree to disagree (Actually,I saw a lot of people criticizing or disagreeing to MFP’s economic policy ) But number 8, this is the problem.

with respect This post is for Nong Sandee, Chatchart’s son.

As one of the fourteen million votes that have elected this party, I want to say

1. I’m not a teenager, I’m about forty now.

2. I’m Not a dashing child who disobeys parents and disobeys elders. Adults say anything, if there is a reason, I’m ready to listen.

I choose this party because I saw many rights-related policies that were interesting. and has looked at the problem of capital group structure that other parties do not touch on this problem. So it has been circling in the tub like this for many years.

or as a problem in the medical field Doctors work overload, fall asleep, and die. This party also proposed a way to establish a medical professional union, which is interesting. Each voter has his own reasons.