เพจดังฝากถึงแสนดี ยัน ไม่ใช่เด็กห้าว เลือก ก.ก.เพราะนโยบายมองโครงสร้างที่พรรคอื่นไม่แตะ

เมื่อวันที่ 17 กรกฎาคม สืบเนื่องกรณี นายแสนปิติ สิทธิพันธุ์ หรือแสนดี บุตรชายนายชัชชาติ สิทธิพันธุ์ ผู้ว่าฯกทม. โพสต์ข้อความผ่านอินสตาแกรม วิพากษ์พรรคก้าวไกล รวมถึงผู้สนับสนุน (อ่านข่าว‘แสนดี’ ชี้ ‘พิธา’ ไม่มีวันได้เป็นนายกฯ ‘ก้าวไกล’ ถึงเวลาเสียสละ ปล่อย พท.นำประเทศสู่อนาคต)
เพจดังอย่าง ‘Drama-addict’ โพสต์ข้อความฝากถึงนายแสนปิติ ดังนี้
ด้วยความเคารพ อันนี้ฝากถึงน้องแสนดี ลูกชัชชาติ ข้ออื่นนี่ไม่มีปัญหานะ เป็นการวิพากษ์วิจารณ์เรื่องนโยบาย เห็นด้วยไม่เห็นด้วยก็ตามแต่ละคน (จริงๆ นโยบายด้านเศรษฐกิจของก้าวไกลก็เห็นคนวิจารณ์หรือไม่เห็นด้วยกันเยอะนะ) แต่ข้อ 8 อันนี้ปัญหาเลยครับ
ในฐานะที่เป็นหนึ่งในสิบสี่ล้านเสียงที่เลือกพรรคนี้มา อยากบอกว่า
1. ไม่ใช่วัยทีนเอจ จะสี่สิบแล้ว ถถถถถถ
2. ไม่ใช่เด็กห้าวที่ไม่เชื่อฟังพ่อแม่ ไม่เชื่อฟังผู้หลักผู้ใหญ่ ผู้ใหญ่ว่าอะไรถ้ามีเหตุผลก็พร้อมฟังนะ และอย่างที่บอกข้อแรก ไม่ใช่เด็กแล้ว แต่เลือกพรรคนี้เพราะเห็นนโยบายเกี่ยวกับเรื่องสิทธิหลายประการน่าสนใจ และมีการมองที่ปัญหาโครงสร้างกลุ่มทุน แบบที่ระบุในข้อ 7 นั่นแหละครับ แบบที่พรรคอื่นเขาไม่แตะปัญหานี้กัน มันเลยวนในอ่างกันอยู่อย่างนี้มาหลายปี
หรืออย่างปัญหาในวงการแพทย์ แพทย์ทำงานโอเวอร์โหลด หลับในตาย คนไข้ก็ได้รับการรักษาผิดพลาดเพราะหมอจะน็อกอยู่แล้ว พรรคนี้เขาก็เสนอแนวทางการตั้งสหภาพวิชาชีพแพทย์ ซึ่งน่าสนใจ คนที่กาลงคะแนนให้แต่ละคนเขาก็มีเหตุผลของตัวเองอ่ะนะครับ
อาห์ พอมีดราม่านี้ เธอทำให้ฉัน รู้สึกเหมือนตอน 14
with respect This post is for Nong Sandee, Chatchart’s son.
There is no problem with your criticism of MFP’s policy. We can Agree to disagree (Actually,I saw a lot of people criticizing or disagreeing to MFP’s economic policy ) But number 8, this is the problem.
As one of the fourteen million votes that have elected this party, I want to say
1. I’m not a teenager, I’m about forty now.
2. I’m Not a dashing child who disobeys parents and disobeys elders. Adults say anything, if there is a reason, I’m ready to listen.
I choose this party because I saw many rights-related policies that were interesting. and has looked at the problem of capital group structure that other parties do not touch on this problem. So it has been circling in the tub like this for many years.
or as a problem in the medical field Doctors work overload, fall asleep, and die. This party also proposed a way to establish a medical professional union, which is interesting. Each voter has his own reasons.
Ah, with this drama, you make me feel like 14.
