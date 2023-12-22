นายกฯ ทวีตเสียใจ โศกนาฏกรรม เหตุกราดยิงในกรุงปราก

นายกฯ แสดงความเสียใจจากเหตุกราดยิงที่มหาวิทยาลัย Charles ในกรุงปราก จนมีผู้เสียชีวิตถึง 14 คน บาดเจ็บ 25 คน

เมื่อวันที่ 22 ธันวาคม นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน นายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลัง ทวีตข้อความแสดงความเสียใจต่อเหตุการณ์นักศึกษาชาวเช็กวัย 24 ปี ก่อเหตุกราดยิงที่มหาวิทยาลัย Charles ในกรุงปราก สาธารณรัฐเช็ก

โดยเหตุการณ์ดังกล่าว ทำให้มีผู้เสียชีวิตถึง 14 คน บาดเจ็บ 25 คน ในจำนวนนี้สาหัส 10 คน โดยผู้เสียชีวิตทั้งหมดถูกยิงภายในอาคาร และบางคนเป็นนักศึกษาว่า “รู้สึกตกใจและเสียใจที่ได้ทราบว่าเหตุกราดยิงที่เกิดขึ้นที่คณะอักษรศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยชาร์ลส์ ในกรุงปราก ทำให้นักศึกษาจำนวนมากเสียชีวิตและได้รับบาดเจ็บมากกว่านั้น ขอแสดงความเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้งต่อ @P_Fiala ประชาชนในสาธารณรัฐเช็ก และครอบครัว และผู้ที่รักของเหยื่อของโศกนาฏกรรมที่ไร้เหตุผลนี้

I am shocked and saddened to learn of the shooting that occurred at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in Prague, leaving many students dead and even more injured. My deepest condolences to @P_Fiala, the people of the Czech Republic and the family and loved ones of the victims of this senseless tragedy.”

