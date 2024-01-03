เศรษฐา ส่งข้อความแสดงความเสียใจ นายกฯญี่ปุ่น เหตุแผ่นดินไหว จ.อิชิคาวะ

เศรษฐา ส่งข้อความแสดงความเสียใจ นายกฯญี่ปุ่น กรณีแผ่นดินไหว จ.อิชิคาวะ

เมื่อวันที่ 2 มกราคมที่ผ่านมา กระทวงการต่างประเทศ เผยแพร่ข้อความสารแสดงความเสียใจจากนายกรัฐมนตรีถึงนายกรัฐมนตรีญี่ปุ่น และข้อความสารแสดงความเสียใจจากรองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศถึงรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศญี่ปุ่น ต่อเหตุการณ์แผ่นดินไหวที่จังหวัดอิชิคาวะ ประเทศญี่ปุ่น

ระบุว่า ตามที่เกิดเหตุแผ่นดินไหวขนาด 7.6 แมกนิจูด ในพื้นที่เขตโนโตโจ จังหวัดอิชิคาวะ ทางตอนกลางของญี่ปุ่น และเกิดคลื่นสึนามิบริเวณแนวชายฝั่งทะเลญี่ปุ่น เมื่อวันที่ 1 มกราคม 256 นั้น

การนี้ นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน นายกรัฐมนตรี ได้มีข้อความสารแสดงความเสียใจถึงนายคิชิดะ ฟูมิโอะ นายกรัฐมนตรีญี่ปุ่น และนายปานปรีย์ พหิทธานุกร รองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ได้มีข้อความสารแสดงความเสียใจถึงนางคามิกาวะ โยโกะ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศญี่ปุ่น ดังนี้

Excellency,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the casualties and extensive destruction in many areas of central Japan as a result of the massive earthquake that struck the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture on 1 January 2024.

On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to you and, through you, to the people of Japan, the bereaved families, and all those affected by this natural disaster. Thailand stands in solidarity with Japan during this difficult time.

I am confident that under your leadership and guidance, the Government of Japan will be able to bring a swift recovery and normalcy to the affected areas soonest.

Accept, Your Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.

ขณะเดียวกัน นายปานปรีย์ พหิทธานุกร รองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ได้ส่งข้อความสารแสดงความเสียใจถึง นางคามิกาวะ โยโกะ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศญี่ปุ่น ความว่า

Excellency,

I have learned with profound sadness of the loss of many lives as well as damages to properties and infrastructures caused by the recent earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture on 1 January 2024, which has devastated many areas of central Japan.

In this time of sorrow, I wish to extend my sincere condolences and sympathy to you and, through you, to the Government and the people of Japan. Thailand stands in solidarity with the Japanese authorities in bringing rapid recovery to the affected areas. I remain confident in the resilience of the Japanese people to emerge from this incident with greater strength and the ability to resume normalcy very soon.

Accept, Your Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.