นายกฯ แสดงความเสียใจ กรณี นายอับดุลลาห์ บาดาวี อดีตนายกฯมาเลย์ ถึงแก่อสัญกรรม

เมื่อวันที่ 15 เมษายน น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์ข้อความทางโซเชียลมีเดีย ว่า ขอแสดงความเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้ง ต่อการถึงแก่อสัญกรรมของท่าน Abdullah Ahmad Badawi นายกรัฐมนตรีคนที่ห้าของมาเลเซีย

ท่านได้รับการจดจำในฐานะผู้นำที่มีวิสัยทัศน์ คุณธรรม และความถ่อมตน โดยในช่วงการดำรงตำแหน่ง ท่านได้ผลักดันให้เกิดการปฏิรูปทางเศรษฐกิจและส่งเสริมความสามัคคีในชาติ ท่านยังมีบทบาทสำคัญในการส่งเสริมความสัมพันธ์ไทย – มาเลเซีย โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งการส่งเสริมการพัฒนาพื้นที่ชายแดนของทั้งสองประเทศ

ในห้วงเวลาแห่งการไว้อาลัยนี้ พวกเราชาวไทยขอร่วมระลึกถึงและไว้อาลัยให้ท่าน Abdullah Ahmad Badawi และชาวมาเลเซีย

I wish to express my deepest condolences on the passing of H.E. Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister.

He will be remembered as a visionary leader of integrity and humility whose tenure was marked by various economic reforms and efforts to promote national unity. He also played an important role in the advancement of Thailand – Malaysia relations, especially development of border areas of the two countries.

In this time of mourning, the thoughts and prayers of the Thai people are with the family of H.E. Abdullah and the people of Malaysia