มาริษ หารือ ทูตสหรัฐ ให้ข้อมูลสถานการณ์หลังหยุดยิง ย้ำ แก้ปัญหาผ่านทวิภาคี

เมื่อวันที่ 31 กรกฎาคม กระทรวงการต่างประเทศ เผยว่า นายมาริษ เสงี่ยมพงษ์ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ พบหารือกับนายรอเบิร์ต เอฟ. โกเด็ก เอกอัครราชทูตสหรัฐฯ ประจำประเทศไทย ทั้งสองฝ่ายหารือถึงพัฒนาการเกี่ยวกับสถานการณ์บริเวณชายแดนไทย-กัมพูชา โดยรัฐมนตรีฯ ได้ให้ข้อมูลสถานการณ์ล่าสุดภายหลังการตกลงหยุดยิง รวมถึงย้ำท่าทีของไทยที่ต้องการเห็นการยุติการสู้รบและการแก้ไขปัญหาอย่างสันติผ่านกลไกทวิภาคีที่มีอยู่ เพื่อให้สถานการณ์บริเวณชายแดนไทย – กัมพูชากลับสู่ปกติและไม่ให้มีการสูญเสียไปมากกว่านี้

On 31 July 2025, H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a discussion with H.E. Mr. Robert F. Godec, Ambassador of the United States to Thailand. Both sides discussed the situation on the Thailand – Cambodia border. The Foreign Minister shared updates on the latest developments following the ceasefire agreement. He also reiterated Thailand’s position for the cessation of violence and a peaceful resolution through established bilateral mechanisms, with a view to returning the situation to normalcy and preventing any further losses.