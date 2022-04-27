เชิญชมผลงานจิตรกรรมชุดใหม่ ‘อาจิณโจนาธาน อาจิณกิจ’ 5-29 พ.ค.นี้ ที่ ICONSIAM

ขอเชิญร่วมชมผลงานจิตรกรรมชุดใหม่ล่าสุดโดยศิลปิน อาจิณโจนาธาน อาจิณกิจ ในนิทรรศการ Body of Space โดยในผลงานชุดนี้ ศิลปินมีความตั้งใจที่จะพูดถึง เรื่องความสัมพันธ์ของพื้นที่ (Space) กับวิถีการดำรงชีวิตและการหล่อหลอมทัศนคติของผู้คน ต่อสังคม ผ่านภาพวาดสีน้ำมันนามธรรมที่สร้างสรรค์ด้วยเทคนิคการระบายสีที่หลากหลาย กว่า 30 ชิ้น โดยมีความเชื่อว่าการมีอยู่และการเปลี่ยนแปลงไปของพื้นที่ใดๆก็ตาม เป็น ตัวแปรสำคัญต่อสำนึกและพฤติกรรมของผู้คนในสังคมต่อพื้นที่นั้นๆ

นิทรรศการ Body of Space จัดแสดงตั้งแต่วันที่ 5 – 29 พฤษภาคม 2565 ที่ ICONLUXE Pop Up Space, ICONSIAM

เกี่ยวกับศิลปิน

อาจิณโจนาธาน อาจิณกิจ เป็นศิลปินที่กำลังมาแรงและเป็นที่น่าจับตามองของวงการศิลปะไทย โดยตัวศิลปินเป็นที่รู้จักจากผลงานจิตรกรรมนามธรรมที่สร้างสรรค์มาต่อเนื่องกว่า 10 ปี เนื้อหางานของเขาส่วนมากเป็นการแสดงออกถึงมุมมองทางสังคมและประเด็นที่อยู่รอบตัวผู้ คนในปัจจุบัน ความโดดเด่นของอาจิณโจนาธานที่ถูกพูดถึงมากคือการใช้สีที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ และมีเสน่ห์ รวมไปถึงวิธีการระบายสีที่น่าสนใจและมักจะทำงานที่มีขนาดใหญ่ ในช่วงปีที่ผ่านมาผลงานของเขาถูกสะสมจากทั้งนักสะสมชาวไทยและต่างชาติ นอกจากนี้ผล งานของเขายังถูกติดตั้งตามโรงแรม พิพิธภัณฑ์ และร้านอาหารหลายแห่งในประเทศไทย

We are pleased to present to you Arjinjonathan Arjinkit’s latest series of paintings, Body of Space.

Through over 30 abstract paintings, Arjinjonathan intends to address the relationship between space and way of life, as well as how it shapes people’s perceptions on society. The artist believes that the existence and transformation of any space is a critical indicator of how individuals in society perceive and behave toward that space.

“Body of Space” will be on view to the public from 5th – 29th of May 2022 at ICONLUXE Pop Up Space, 1st FL ICONSIAM.

About the artist

Arjinjonathan Arjinkit is an emerging artist to keep an eye on in Thailand’s art scene. The artist is well recognised for his constant production of abstract paintings during a ten-year period. Much of his art shows his social perspective and concerns about contemporary culture. The most distinctive aspect of Arjinjonathan’s work is his use of vivid and endearing colours. Including his unique painting technique and and his penchant for making large-scale works.

Over the years, his paintings have been acquired by both Thai and foreign collectors. Additionally, his art has been displayed at a number of hotels, museums, and public space in Thailand.

Location : ICONLUXE Pop Up Space, 1st Floor, ICONSIAM

For artist interview or private view please contact Mai Kawintra (Curator) Phone : 099-2178885

Email : contactkawintra@gmail.com

www. Arjinjonathan.com

IG : Arjinjonathan.studio

Facebook Page : Arjinjonathan.studio E-mail; arjinjonathan.arjinkit@gmail.com