Asia Warehousing Show 2022 is all set to connect the intralogistics industry in Bangkok

The Logistics & supply chain industry across the world is transforming at an unprecedented pace and scale and therefore embraces unlimited opportunities along with an incredible growth. Presenting a whole new world in logistics, the 7th edition of Asia Warehousing Show 2022 (AWS) will open its doors for business at BITEC, Bangkok. Organised from 25th – 27th July 2022, the unique event will showcase latest developments and technologies that will reshape the world of logistics in times to come.

AWS is a quintessential platform for the logistics & warehousing, material handling, AIDC, Robotics, automated storage and retrievals system companies for networking among industry doyens. Over 100 + brands will participate at the show and among the leading brands includes Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd, Rinac, Gemone, Metecno, Murata, Nim Express, Dilok & Sons, PAC Worldwide, Chonburi Forklift Asia Company Limited and many more.

Asia Warehousing Summit, a three-day conference will also be organised concurrent to the show and bring together some of the most influential leaders of the industry. Experts of the industry will be sharing their knowledge and insights on the global logistics landscape as well as real life case studies. This will enable attendees to deliver real time business benefits to their organisation.

Anuj Mathur, Managing Director, Manch Exhibitions said “The 7th edition of Asia Warehousing Show will serve a melting pot for third-party logistics, supply chain and material handling industry experts to showcase their capabilities and eventually reshape how the logistics industry operates. The event will be an excellent opportunity for all to understand how modern technology can be integrated with conventional handling solutions to deliver operational superiority that companies across sectors strive for every single day. Over 100+ brands will showcase their state-of-the-art intralogistics solutions and technologically advanced product portfolio that will redefine the boundaries of logistics industry.”

Anuj Mathur, Managing Director, Manch Exhibitions said “A global megatrend that continues to be at the central point of discussions is sustainability. Therefore, the AWS conference agenda has been thoroughly devised to highlight the future megatrends in sustainability and integrating logistics for boosting a circular economy.”

Asia Cold Chain Show, Material Handling Equipment Expo Asia, e-Commerce Logistics Show are co-located with Asia Warehousing Show. The show also has dedicated Robotics and Automation for Warehouse Zone and Supply Chain Zone.