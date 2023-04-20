บมจ.ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมีฯ รับรางวัลสถานประกอบการต้นแบบ Wellness Center

นายบุญชัย ก่อเกียรติพิทักษ์ (ทางขวา) ผู้จัดการทั่วไป โรงงานพระประแดง บริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้ผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ รับมอบรางวัลสถานประกอบการต้นแบบที่ผ่านการรับรองมาตรฐาน ศูนย์สุขภาพดีวัยทำงานในสถานประกอบการ “Wellness Center” ภายใต้โครงการ Healthy Living ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก สำนักงานกองทุนสนับสนุนการสร้างเสริมสุขภาพ (สสส.) โดยได้รับเกียรติจากนายแพทย์ ภัทรพล จึงสมเจตไพศาล (ทางซ้าย) ที่ปรึกษาระดับกระทรวงสาธารณสุข เป็นผู้มอบรางวัล

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited received the Prototype Company Award “Wellness Center”

Mr. Bunchai Kokiatphithak (Right) – General Manager, Phrapradaeng Plant Site of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), leading high quality NPK compound fertilizer producer and distributor in Thailand under OX-Brand, received the Prototype Company Award “Wellness Center” for working age in the workplace, under the “Healthy Living”, supported by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth). On this occasion, TCCC was honored by Dr. Pattarapon Juangsomjadepaisan (Left) – Advisor to the Minister of Public Health.