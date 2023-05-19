สิ้นสุดการรอคอย | งานยิ่งใหญ่แห่งปีของสถาบันบัณฑิตพัฒนบริหารศาสตร์

งานยิ่งใหญ่แห่งปีของสถาบันบัณฑิตพัฒนบริหารศาสตร์ สิงหาคมนี้ ขอเชิญทุกท่านพบกันงานที่รวมผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิชื่อดังทั้งไทยและต่างประเทศจากหลากหลายสาขา
The 2nd NIC-NIDA Conference, 2023 (งานประชุมวิชาการระดับชาติและระดับนานาชาติ ประจำปี 2566)
Theme: New Frontiers of Sustainable Development through Designing and Implementing Re-globalization
Event date: August 17-18, 2023 at NIDA, Bangkok, Thailand 🇹🇭
Activities: Keynote Address, Special Addresses, Panel Discussion, Paper Presentations
Registration for Participants: Now – August 10, 2023: Please scan qr cord or 🌐 Link https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/NIC-NIDA-Conference-2023
สนใจลงทะเบียนเข้าร่วมงานได้ ฟรี!! ถึงวันที่ 10 สิงหาคม 2566
For more information
http://conference.nida.ac.th
(email) nidaconference@nida.ac.th
โทร 082-790-1954
Facebook Page: Research Center at NIDA
https://www.facebook.com/RCNIDA.
