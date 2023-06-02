SPRC in corporation with Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office and Education Division, Map Ta Phut Municipality Organize “New Gen Stop Drugs” activity

Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited or SPRC carries on “Network of Youth Leaders Volunteer with Nong Star” project by organizing New Gen Stop Drugs activity. Pat, Power Pat joined the activity with other special guests to share experiences, inspire and provide intensive knowledge. The objective is to help vulnerable youth in Rayong communities to stay away from drugs, grow up with good quality of life and be a part of the development of the country.

This event was held at Bodithong Conference Room, Map Ta Phut Municipal Public Health Center Building, Muang Rayong, Rayong Province. Mr.Supoj Tor-ardharn, Deputy Governor of Rayong Province, presided over the opening with Mr.Chakaj Pattanasri, Director of Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office, Mr.Tawin Phothibuathong, Mayor of Map Ta Phut, and Mr.Pongkorn Chochuwong, General Manager – Operational Excellence, SPRC. A total of 50 junior high school students from Map Ta Phut Phanpittayakarn School, Rayong Wittayakom School Industrial Estate and Map Ta Phut Municipal School joined the activity as a network of youth leaders volunteers.

Mr.Pongkorn Chochuwong, General Manager – Operational Excellence, SPRC, said that “SPRC has organized “New Gen Stop Drugs”, a two-day activity on 30th and 31st May, 2023 under ‘Network of Youth Leaders Volunteer with Nong Star’ project, realizing that drugs is a serious threat to health and future of the drug addicts, especially for young people who play important role in the development of country. Our volunteers will act as mentors to monitor and help vulnerable youth in Rayong province to stay away from drugs, grow up with good quality of life and be a part of the development of the country.”

Mr. Pongkorn added that this training was supported by celebrities who shared their knowledge and experiences, as well as special guests who joined us to educate the youth volunteers and share their knowledge and understandings to help the youth of Rayong.

On the first day, the morning was a study trip at Huay Pong Open Prison, Rayong Province. The afternoon was the opening ceremony of the Youth Leadership Training Project, followed by knowledge and experiences sharing from “Worayot Boonthongnum” (Pat Power Pat) as a special guest.

Day two activities start with relationship building activities by Jam Bunjerd Team, followed by a lecture on “Drugs” by Pol.Lt. Songsak Tomkam, Deputy Inspector of Pak Nam Prasae Police Station, Rayong Provincial Police. Next is a brainstorming session for a project to carry on the commitment of “New Gen Stop Drugs” and come up with a project for the year. The last activity was a lecture to cultivate loyalty by Arom Kwanmuang, then, concluded with a certification ceremony for trainees with atmosphere of happiness and joy.

This is one of the activities for the society which SPRC is committed to support the participation of youth and build strong society and communities in Rayong.