บมจ. ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี มอบทุนการศึกษาประจำปี เนื่องในโอกาสวันเฉลิมพระชนมพรรษาสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ พระบรมราชินีนาถ พระบรมราชชนนีพันปีหลวง

นายทาคาฮิโระ ยามาชิตะ (ที่ 5 ทางขวา) ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารและกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ พร้อมด้วยพนักงาน บริษัทไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้ผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีคุณภาพสูงรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ มอบทุนการศึกษาประจำปี 2566 ให้แก่นักเรียนโรงเรียนวัดเสด็จ (คุณศรีประเสริฐอุปถัมภ์) และโรงเรียนวัดละมุด (ร.ส.พ.ราษฏร์บารุง) จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา โดยมีคณาจารย์ ผู้ปกครอง และนักเรียน เข้าร่วมพิธี ณ หัองประชุมโรงเรียน

ทั้งนี้ บริษัทได้ตระหนักถึงความสำคัญในเรื่องการศึกษาของเยาวชนไทย กิจกรรมนี้ถือเป็นกิจกรรมหนึ่งที่บริษัทให้ความสำคัญและทำเป็นประจำต่อเนื่องในโอกาสมหามงคลเฉลิมพระชนมพรรษาของสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ พระบรมราชินีนาถ พระบรมราชชนนีพันปีหลวง (ในรัชกาลที่ 9) ของทุกปี

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited gave annual scholarships on the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s Birthday Anniversary

Mr. Takahiro Yamashita – CEO & President (5th Right) and staff of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), the large producer and distributor of chemical fertilizer in Thailand under OX-Brand, gave annual scholarships in 2023 to students at Wat Sadet School and Wat Lamud School in Ayutthaya Province. The event was attended by teachers, parents, and students in the school auditorium.

TCCC was aware of the importance of education for Thai youth. In this activity, TCCC gives importance to and continuously celebrates Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of King Rama IX every year.