Pros and Cons When Buying Property in Bangkok

Buying property in Bangkok can be a great decision. Whether you’re buying this as an investment or settling down for good, Bangkok can be a great place to stay for anyone. However, there are some caveats you may need to consider before deciding whether buying a property in Bangkok is a good idea.

Bangkok is a fantastic city in Thailand known for its rich history, cultural landmarks, and laid-back friendly people. With many choices of where to live, it’s no wonder that people want to buy property in Bangkok. Nestopa has created a brief list of some pros and cons when you decide to buy a property in Bangkok.

Pros of Buying Property in Bangkok

Thailand is one of the most visited countries in the world, and Bangkok is more so. As a thoroughfare for tourists heading out into the rest of the Land of Smiles, it is a port of call for many travelers. Let’s take a closer look at the pros of buying property in Bangkok.

Foreigners Can Buy Condos in Bangkok

Although laws around buying property can be a bit complex in Thailand, condos are one of the few things that are available to foreigners when buying property in Bangkok. Nestopa has a comprehensive listing available at all price ranges. With the country’s reopening in 2023 and the rise of new real estate projects, there has never been a better time to dip your toes and buy property in Bangkok.

Potential Income From Rent

The ease of doing business in Bangkok coupled with its global status means that rentals are always in high demand. Although the pandemic caused fluctuation in rental rates, foreign demand surged in the first half of the year, with Chinese investors being quite keen on buying properties in Bangkok. Coupled with a slew of property development projects in the capital, You are sure to make a return on your investment when buying property in Bangkok.

A Laidback International Lifestyle

Bangkok is one of the most visited cities in the world. With a vibrant culture and close proximity to the rest of Asia, buying property in Bangkok gives you a place to stay all the while experiencing what Thailand and the rest of Asia have to offer.

A thriving expat community can be found throughout Bangkok, and many international companies have set up offices in the city. We haven’t even gotten to the part about local entertainment and the pristine beaches you are within driving distance of!

Many Options to Choose From

There has never been a better time to consider buying property in Bangkok. A competitive market between the big names of property development has led to a slew of luxury high-rises and various other condos. Buying property in Bangkok is fairly affordable, with options ranging from 100,000 USD to lower. Furthermore, many of these high-rises are strategically located within the heart of the city, giving you easy access to the rest of Bangkok.

Cons of Buying Property in Bangkok

Although doing business in Bangkok is typically easy, there are several hurdles that foreign investors might face when buying property in Bangkok. Some of these hurdles include the following.

Foreigners Can’t Own Land

Foreigners are allowed to buy condos, but are not allowed to own landed properties such as houses, townhouses, and villas. There are alternative options, but the process of going about this method is quite complicated and presents quite a hurdle for foreigners buying property in Bangkok.

You Pay Cash Up-Front

Buying a property in Bangkok can be a challenge, more so given the fact that foreigners usually have to pay in cash. This can be further compounded by the fact that getting a financial deal from a local financial institution can be quite a hassle. Although not impossible in and of itself, it makes buying property in Bangkok a tad bit complicated.

Thai Property and Immigration Laws

While buying property in Bangkok is usually a straightforward affair, it can become a bit challenging once property and immigration laws are involved. Getting the help of a good lawyer who can navigate both Thai property and immigration laws should make buying property in Bangkok less of a hassle.

Used Property Is Difficult to Sell

Buying property in Bangkok is a great decision to make, whether you’re doing this as an investment or simply buying a home for yourself in the Land of Smiles. But what if you want to sell your property and bank on your investment?

This is where another facet of buying property in Bangkok comes into play. In spite of a large resale market, a large number of competing properties means that there are far more condos than there are buyers. This can make selling your old property a challenge, so keep in mind.