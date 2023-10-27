เอ็กซอนโมบิล สนับสนุนโครงการนำร่องส่งเสริมความรู้พื้นฐาน

เอ็กซอนโมบิล สนับสนุน “โครงการนำร่องส่งเสริมความรู้พื้นฐานวิชาบริหารธุรกิจการเงินและการบัญชี” กับคณะศิลปศาสตร์ มธ.

กรุงเทพ – บริษัท เอ็กซอนโมบิล จำกัด สนับสนุนคณะศิลปศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ใน “โครงการนำร่องส่งเสริมความรู้พื้นฐานวิชาบริหารธุรกิจ การเงินและการบัญชี” (Language and Accountancy Subsidy – LAS Pilot Program) เพื่อให้นักศึกษาศิลปศาสตร์ ซึ่งมีความรู้ด้านมนุษยศาสตร์และภาษาศาสตร์ที่ดีอยู่แล้ว ได้เพิ่มทักษะความรู้พื้นฐานเกี่ยวกับวิชาบริหารธุรกิจ การเงินและการบัญชี อันจะเป็นประโยชน์ต่อการทำงานและประกอบอาชีพสายธุรกิจต่อไปในอนาคต

ในโอกาสนี้ นางสุดา นิลวรสกุล (ที่ 4 จากซ้าย) กรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัทเอ็กซอนโมบิล จำกัด ได้มอบทุนสนับสนุนการศึกษาจำนวน 100,000 บาท ให้แก่ ผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ ดร. ภาสพงศ์ ศรีพิจารณ์ คณบดีคณะศิลปศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์

บริษัทเอ็กซอนโมบิล จำกัด เป็นบริษัทในเครือ เอ็กซอน โมบิล คอร์ปอเรชั่น ซึ่งให้ความสำคัญในการดำเนินธุรกิจที่ก้าวไปพร้อมกับความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคม จึงได้ร่วมในโครงการนี้เพื่อพัฒนานิสิตนักศึกษารุ่นใหม่ให้ก้าวทันสู่การเติบโตทางสังคมและเศรษฐกิจของประเทศโดยรวม

ExxonMobil supports TU Faculty of Liberal Arts’ “LAS Pilot Program”

Bangkok – ExxonMobil Limited supported the “Language and Accountancy Subsidy (LAS) Pilot Program” of the Faculty of Liberal Arts, Thammasat University (TU), to encourage Arts students with good knowledge of humanities and linguistics to enhance their basic knowledge of business administration, which will benefit their careers in the future.

On this occasion, Suda Ninvoraskul, managing director of ExxonMobil Limited, presented a 100,000-baht fund to Associate Professor Passapong Sripicharn, Ph.D., dean of the Faculty of Liberal Arts, Thammasat University.

As an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation, ExxonMobil Limited emphasizes doing business operations that go along with social responsibility. The LAS program is part of the company’s educational support to the new generation to cope with the country’s socio-economic growth.