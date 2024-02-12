สาขาขับร้องคลาสสิค วิทยาลัยดุริยางคศิลป์มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล ภูมิใจนำเสนอการแสดงโอเปเร็ตต้าครั้งยิ่งใหญ่ประจำปี The Land of Smiles (Das Land des Lächelns) โดยนักแต่งเพลงระดับโลกชาวออสเตรีย-ฮังการี ฟรันซ์ เลอาร์ (Franz Lehár)

ค่ำคืนแห่งการบรรเลงดนตรีโดยวงออร์เคสตร้าอันไพเราะ เรื่องราวความรัก การเต้นรำแบบตะวันตกและตะวันออก พร้อมฉากและเครื่องแต่งกายที่งดงาม พวกเราหวังว่าจะได้พบคุณในการแสดงเต็มรูปแบบของ The Land of Smiles ที่จะเกิดขึ้นในวันที่ 22-25 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567

นี่คือละครโอเปเร็ตตาที่เป็นที่รักที่สุดของผู้ชมเรื่องหนึ่ง เรื่องราวความรักโรแมนติกข้ามวัฒนธรรม เมื่อ ‘ลิซ่า’ เคาน์เตสชาวเวียนนาหนีตามชายชาวจีน คนรักของเธอที่มีบรรดาศักดิ์เป็นถึง ’เจ้าชายซูชง’ กลับมาอยู่กับเขาที่ ปักกิ่ง โดยไม่ฟังเสียงห้ามปรามจากพ่อ ครอบครัว และเพื่อนๆ ของเธอ

โอเปเร็ตต้าเรื่องนี้มีบทเพลงไพเราะมากมาย เพลงที่โด่งดังที่สุดก็คือเพลง “Dein ist mein ganzes Herz” (เธอ คือทั้งหมดของหัวใจฉัน) ที่มีชื่อเสียงไปทั่วโลก เพลงนี้มีชื่อเรียกอีกชื่อว่า “Tauberlied” เนื่องจาก Lehár เรียบเรียงให้เพื่อนสนิทของเขา Richard Tauber นักร้องเสียง Tenor ตามเรื่อง เจ้าชายซูชงจะขับร้องบทเพลงที่มีเนื้อหาซาบซึ้งบาดหัวใจเพลงนี้ “ ยิ้มเสมอ ร่าเริงและพอใจเสมอ ไม่ว่าจะเกิดอะไรขึ้น จงยิ้มทั้งๆ ที่เศร้าโศกและเจ็บปวดนับพันครั้ง” (Always smiles and always cheerful and content, no matter what happens, smile in spite of your sorrows and a thousand aches and pains.)

🗓 รอบการแสดง🗓

19:00 น. | วันพฤหัสบดี ที่ 22 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567

19:00 น. | วันศุกร์ ที่ 23 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567

13:30 น. | วันเสาร์ ที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567

19:00 น. | วันเสาร์ ที่ 24 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567

13:30 น. | วันอาทิตย์ ที่ 25 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567

📍 สถานที่

ณ หอแสดงดนตรี วิทยาลัยดุริยางคศิลป์ มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล (ศาลายา)

🏷✨ ราคาค่าบัตร

VIP 1,500฿ / SUPERIOR 800฿ / STANDARD 500฿

(สำหรับนักเรียนนักศึกษา 300฿ กรุณาสอบถามทางไลน์ @msopera)

📌ซื้อบัตรได้แล้ววันนี้ที่ ThaiTicket Major📌

https://www.thaiticketmajor.com/concert/music-at-mahidol-2024.html

The Land of Smiles✨ (Das Land des Lächelns) by Franz Lehár, an operetta production to be staged in February 22- 25, 2024

Classical Voice Department, College of Music, Mahidol University proudly presents our annual production, The Land of Smiles (Das Land des Lächelns) by the Austro-Hungarian composer Franz Lehár, It is one of the most beloved operettas known for its cross cultural romantic love story when Lisa, a Viennese countess marries a Chinese prince Sou-Chong, and returns to Peking with him despite the warnings of her father, family and friends.

Among the many wonderful tunes, the signature piece is the most beloved “Dein ist mein ganzes Herz” (Yours is my entire heart), sung all over the world. This aria is also known as Tauberlied, as Lehár had composed it for his close friend, the tenor Richard Tauber.

The plaintive tune is introduced in Sou-Chong’s aria: “Always smiles and always cheerful and content, no matter what happens, smile in spite of your sorrows and a thousand aches and pains.”

The Mahidol ‘Opera Team’ promises an evening of beautiful music, love story, Western and Oriental dances with stage sets and colorful costumes. We look forward to seeing you in the full production of The Land of Smiles, scheduled for February 22-25, 2024.

Please follow us on our Facebook “The Land of Smiles 2024 by Classical Voice Department, MSMU” for the updates.

🗓 Date & Time🗓

19:00 PM | Thursday, 22 February 2024

19:00 PM | Friday, 23 February 2024

13:30 PM | Saturday, 24 February 2024

19:00 PM | Saturday, 24 February 2024

13:30 PM | Sunday, 25 February 2024

📍 Venue

MACM Hall, College of Music, Mahidol University (Salaya Campus)

🏷 ✨ Ticket Price

VIP 1,500฿ / SUPERIOR 800฿ / STANDARD 500฿

(Student 300฿ please contact us via LINE @msopera)

📌Tickets available at ThaiTicket Major📌

https://www.thaiticketmajor.com/concert/music-at-mahidol-2024.html

For more information: ติดต่อผ่านช่องทาง

✅Line @msopera

✅Facebook Page: The Land of Smiles 2024 by Classical Voice Department, MSMU

#TheLandofSmiles2024 #EARLYBIRD #CollegeofMusicMahidolUniversity #MSMU #voicemahidol #ClassicalVoice #Mahidol