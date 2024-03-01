หากธุรกิจของคุณเกี่ยวข้องกับสุขภาพ โภชนาการ อาหารสัตว์

นี่คืองานแสดงสินค้าที่คุณไม่ควรพลาด!!Health & Nutrition Asia 2024 | 12-14 มีนาคม 2567 ตั้งแต่เวลา 10:00-18:00 น. ณ EH 100-102 BITEC กรุงเทพฯ

ลงทะเบียนเข้าชมงาน ฟรี! ได้ที่ https://www.databadge.net/viah2024/reg/?card=10010382 / https://vivhealthandnutrition.nl

งานแสดงสินค้าสำหรับอุตสาหกรรมสุขภาพสัตว์-โภชนาการสัตว์แห่งภูมิภาคเอเชีย มุ่งเน้นการเจรจาธุรกิจระหว่างผู้ที่เกี่ยวข้องในภูมิภาคเอเชีย จัดโดยทีมงานเดียวกับ VIV Asia งานปศุสัตว์อันดับ 1 ของภูมิภาค จัดพร้อมกันกับงาน VICTAM Asia งานแสดงสินค้าและการประชุมชั้นนำระดับโลกด้านอุตสาหกรรมการผลิตอาหารสัตว์

ไฮไลท์สำคัญที่คุณไม่ควรพลาด

พบ 250+ ผู้ประกอบการ มากกว่า 400 แบรนด์ พร้อมเทคโนโลยีและนวัตกรรมใหม่ล่าสุด อาทิ การดูแลสัตว์ในฟาร์มผ่านระบบอัตโนมัติ เพื่อได้รับสารอาหารในปริมาณที่เหมาะสม / การผสมพันธุ์และพันธุศาสตร์เพื่อตัดแต่งต่อเติมและเพิ่มความแข็งแกร่งของสายพันธุ์ / สารเติมแต่งอาหารและส่วนผสมอาหารสัตว์เพื่อทดแทนและเสริมสารอาหารที่จำเป็นต่อการเติบโตอย่างมีคุณภาพ / เทคโนโลยีขั้นสูงด้านสุขภาพสัตว์ / อุปกรณ์ห้องปฏิบัติการทางวิทยาศาสตร์ / เภสัชกรรม กระบวนการผลิตภัณฑ์ยาสำหรับสัตว์และสัตวแพทยศาสตร์ ฯลฯ

China Animal Husbandry Industry Co.,Ltd. (China), Amorvet, Aniamor Nutrition, BiomiXin, Buhler, Catalysis S.L., Daesung Microbiological Labs Co. Ltd., EW Nutrition Pacific Pte. Ltd., Famsun , Green Cross Veterinary Product Co., Ltd., Huali, Intracare B.V., Korea Thumvet Co., Ltd., Median Diagnostics, MK Bio Science Co., Ltd., Solton Biochem Inc., Union Pharma Lab Pvt. Ltd., Vetnostrum Animal Health Co., Ltd., Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd., Zoeuticals LLC และอีกมากมาย

ค้นพบโอกาสทางธุรกิจใหม่จากหน่วยงานสมาคมทั้งในไทยและต่างประเทศเพื่อหาคู่ค้าให้ตรงความต้องการ อาทิ Korea Animal Health Products Association (KAHPA) and Korea Feed Ingredients Association (KFIA), Animal Health Products Association (AHPA), Thailand, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (KU), Federation of Asian Veterinary Association (FAVA), National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Thai Society of Animal Nutrition ฯลฯ เช็ครายชื่อผู้ประกอบการได้ที่ https://www.viv.net/events/38a3a1c4-a91d-4c15-a586-4475e6e375d1?tab=companies

เต็มอิ่มไปกับงานประชุม งานสัมมนา งาน Networking และงาน Business Pitching มากกว่า 50+ หัวข้อที่น่าสนใจ อาทิ

12 มีนาคม 2567

– Experience in Conducting Research on Thai Herbal Medicine Trials in the Swine Industry- By LiLy FoodAnSci Ltd

– Probiotics, Prebiotics and Beyond as Substitutes of Antibiotics – By: AFOB and TSB

– FAVA’s One Health Approach on Sustainable Food Security in Asia Pacific – By: FAVA-TVMA

– Healthier Farms for Healthier Futures: Towards a More Resilient Livestock Value Chain – By: FAO

– TCA-NSI, an ideal quality indicator of fermented soybean meal – By: DaBomb Protein Biotech Corp

13 มีนาคม 2567

– Introducing Axxess XY: Full Flexibility for Feed Performance – By EW Nutrition

– The Most Accurate, Portable, and Cost-Effective NIR Spectrometer Solutions – The All-In-One Platform For All Feed Mills

– Climate Journey: Steering Collaborative Change along the Animal Protein Value Chain – By: UOB

– Build My Feedmill Conference – By: Perendale Publishers Ltd

– Insects for Health and Nutrition: Updates from the Asian Industry by Asian Food and Feed Insect Association (AFFIA)

– Feed Strategy Seminar: Sustainable Feed, Nutrition Solutions to Support Antibiotic Reductions – By: WATT Global Media

14 มีนาคม 2567

– Health and Nutrition Asia 2024 Start-Up Pitching by VNU-KUVA

** สำรวจตารางงานสัมมนาเพื่อจับจองที่นั่งล่วงหน้าได้ที่ https://vivhealthandnutrition.nl/visit/conference-program **

ห้ามพลาดโอกาสที่จะอัปเดตความรู้และเทรนด์ที่สำคัญของอุตสาหกรรม

ลงทะเบียนเข้าชมงาน ฟรี! ได้ที่ https://www.databadge.net/viah2024/reg/?card=10010382 สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม ได้ที่ https://vivhealthandnutrition.nl / โทร 02-1116611 ต่อ 330/335 แล้วพบกันที่งาน Health & Nutrition Asia 2024 | 12-14 มีนาคม 2567 ณ EH 100-102 BITEC กรุงเทพฯ จัดโดย VNU Asia Pacific#VIV #HealthAndNutritionAsia #Livestockmarket #AnimalNutrition #AnimalFeed #TradeFair #VNUAsiaPacific