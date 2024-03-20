ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมีฯ ร่วมเปิดโครงการชุมชนเกษตรเชื่อมโยงแหล่งท่องเที่ยว

ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมีฯ ร่วมพิธีเปิด “โครงการชุมชนเกษตรเชื่อมโยงแหล่งท่องเที่ยวพระนครศรีอยุธยา”

นายพลจักร มิ่งมหากุล (ที่ 2 จากขวา) เจ้าหน้าที่บริหารและผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ ด้านการผลิต พร้อมตัวแทนพนักงาน บริษัท ไทยเซ็นทรัลเคมี จำกัด (มหาชน) ผู้ผลิตและจำหน่ายปุ๋ยเคมีรายใหญ่ในประเทศไทย ภายใต้ตราสินค้าหัววัว-คันไถ ร่วมพิธีเปิด “โครงการชุมชนเกษตรเชื่อมโยงแหล่งท่องเที่ยวพระนครศรีอยุธยา” โดยมีนายประพันธ์ ตรีบุบผา (ที่ 5 จากซ้าย) ปลัดจังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยาเป็นประธานในพิธี พร้อมด้วยผู้นำชุมชนและประชาชนทั่วไป โครงการนี้มุ่งหวังให้ชุมชนเป็นที่รู้จัก และสามารถต่อยอดเป็นตลาดนัดชุมชน เพื่อสร้างเศรษฐกิจหมุนเวียนในท้องถิ่นและนำรายได้กลับสู่ชุมชนในอนาคต

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited participated in the opening ceremony of the “Agricultural Community Project Connected to Tourist Attractions in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya”

Mr. Poljak Mingmahakul (2nd Right), Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Production Group, together with staff of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), the leading producer and distributor of high-quality NPK compound fertilizers under the OX brand, participated in the opening ceremony of the “Agricultural Community Project Connected to Tourist Attractions in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya”, honored by Mr. Prapan Treebubpha (5th Left), Deputy Governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, who opened this event together with community leaders and people. This project aims to promote this community to be well-known and expand into local markets that create a local circular economy and generate income for the community in the future.