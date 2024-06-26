ยังคงครองตลาดทีวีทั่วโลกด้วยอันดับสูงสุดในหลายประเทศ

QINGDAO CHINA, June 20, 2024 – Hisense, a global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, celebrates eight consecutive years in the Kantar BrandZ™ Top 10 Chinese Global Brands list. This recognition underscores Hisense’s global commitment to innovation and excellence.

ชิงเต่า ประเทศจีน, 20 มิถุนายน 2567 – Hisense แบรนด์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านและสินค้าอิเล็กทรอนิกส์สำหรับผู้บริโภคระดับโลก ฉลองครบรอบ 8 ปีติดต่อกันในรายชื่อ Kantar BrandZ™ Top 10 Chinese Global Brands การได้รับเกียรตินี้ตอกย้ำความมุ่งมั่นระดับโลกของ Hisense ในด้านนวัตกรรมและความเป็นเลิศ

Hisense TV remains global No.2 and 100” TV global No.1

Hisense has dominated the Chinese TV market, maintaining the No.1 spot in TV sales for 20 consecutive years from 2004 to April 2024. Beyond domestic dominance, Hisense TVs achieved a global shipment volume share of 13.6% in the first quarter of 2024, securing the No.2 ranking worldwide from 2022 to Q1 2024. The company also leads globally in 100-inch TV shipment volume, laser TV shipment volume, and the number of TriChroma Laser TV patents.

Hisense ครองตลาดทีวีในจีน โดยรักษาอันดับ 1 ในด้านยอดขายทีวีเป็นเวลา 20 ปีติดต่อกันตั้งแต่ปี 2547 ถึงเมษายน 2567 นอกเหนือจากการครองตลาดในประเทศแล้ว ทีวีของ Hisense ยังมีส่วนแบ่งปริมาณการจัดส่งทั่วโลกที่ 13.6% ในไตรมาสแรกของปี 2567 ซึ่งรับประกันได้ว่า ครองอันดับ 2 ทั่วโลกตั้งแต่ปี 2565 ถึงไตรมาสที่ 1 ปี 2567 นอกจากนี้ บริษัทยังเป็นผู้นำระดับโลกในด้านปริมาณการจัดส่งทีวี 100 นิ้ว ปริมาณการจัดส่งทีวีเลเซอร์ และจำนวนสิทธิบัตร TriChroma Laser TV

Hisense’s TVs have demonstrated exceptional performance across various international markets. From January to April 2024, Hisense’s TV held the top market share in Australia and South Africa and the second position in Canada and Mexico.

Driving by the ambition of ‘Never Settle for No.2 Globally’, Hisense’s relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction continues to set it apart, solidifying its leading position in the global market.

ทีวีของ Hisense แสดงให้เห็นประสิทธิภาพที่โดดเด่นในตลาดต่างประเทศต่างๆ ตั้งแต่เดือนมกราคมถึงเมษายน 2567 ทีวีของ Hisense ครองส่วนแบ่งตลาดสูงสุดในออสเตรเลียและแอฟริกาใต้ และครองอันดับสองในแคนาดาและเม็กซิโก

ด้วยการขับเคลื่อนด้วยปณิธานที่ว่า “Never Settle for No.2 Globally” การแสวงหาคุณภาพ นวัตกรรม และความพึงพอใจของลูกค้าอย่างไม่หยุดยั้งของ Hisense ยังคงทำให้ Hisense มีความโดดเด่น และเสริมความแข็งแกร่งให้กับตำแหน่งผู้นำในตลาดโลก